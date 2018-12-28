You are here

Erdogan:Turkey has no business in Syria's Manbij if YPG militia leaves

: Turkey will have nothing left to do in the Syrian town of Manbij once "terrorist organisations" leave the area, President Tayyip Erdogan said. (File/AFP)
Updated 28 December 2018
Reuters
Erdogan:Turkey has no business in Syria's Manbij if YPG militia leaves

  • Turkey has threatened an assault on Manbij to drive out the Kurdish YPG militia, which it regards as a terrorist group
  • The Syrian army said it had entered Manbij for the first time in years, after the YPG urged Damascus to protect the town from the threat of Turkish attacks
Updated 28 December 2018
Reuters
ANKARA: Turkey will have nothing left to do in the Syrian town of Manbij once "terrorist organisations" leave the area, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, hours after the Syrian army said it had entered the town.
Turkey has threatened an assault on Manbij to drive out the Kurdish YPG militia, which it regards as a terrorist group. Erdogan signalled on Friday that Turkey was not in a hurry to carry out the operation.
"In the current situation, we are still supporting the integrity of Syrian soil. These areas belong to Syria. Once the terrorist organisations leave the area, we will have nothing left to do there," Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul.
Earlier on Friday, the Syrian army said it had entered Manbij for the first time in years, after the YPG urged Damascus to protect the town from the threat of Turkish attacks.
"It's not just about Manbij, we are aiming to wipe out all terrorist organisations in the region. Our main target is that the YPG takes the necessary lesson here," Erdogan said.

Topics: Erdogan Turkey Syria Manbij

2 die as roadside bomb targets tourist bus near Pyramids in Egypt

Authorities say a roadside bomb was used in the attack. (Sky News Arabia)
Updated 29 sec ago
AP
2 die as roadside bomb targets tourist bus near Pyramids in Egypt

Updated 29 sec ago
AP
0

CAIRO: Egyptian security officials say a roadside bomb has hit a tourist bus in an area near the Giza Pyramids, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others.
The officials said the bus was traveling Friday in the Marioutiyah area near the pyramids when the roadside bomb went off.
There was no immediate word on the nationalities of the tourists onboard, but the officials said one of those killed was an Egyptian.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
Egypt has battled Islamic militants for years in the Sinai Peninsula in an insurgency that has occasionally spelt over to the mainland, hitting minority Christians or tourists. However, this is the first attack to target foreign tourists in almost two years.

Topics: Giza Pyramids

