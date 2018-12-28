You are here

Angelina Jolie doesn't rule out move into politics

When asked if she is moving in the direction of politics, the 43-year-old Oscar winner said, “I honestly will do whatever I think can really make change.” (File/AFP)
  Jolie is a special envoy for the UN refugee agency
  She used her slot as a "guest editor" on the BBC to highlight refugee issues in the Middle East
LONDON: Angelina Jolie has not ruled out a move into politics — and has joked that she might be tough enough to take the rough and tumble that comes with it.
The American actress and UN envoy told BBC radio she “can take a lot on the chin” — a possible reference to her bitter divorce from Brad Pitt.
When asked if she is moving in the direction of politics, the 43-year-old Oscar winner said, “I honestly will do whatever I think can really make change.”
Jolie is a special envoy for the UN refugee agency. She used her slot as a “guest editor” on the BBC to highlight refugee issues in the Middle East.
She also included Chinese artist Ai Weiwei and Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege on the show.

China daycare teacher jailed over ‘needle’ scandal

  "The circumstances were vile. Her behavior has seriously damaged the physical and mental health of minors," the court said
  There were also allegations that the children were made to take mysterious pills
BEIJING: A Chinese kindergarten teacher was on Friday jailed for 18 months for abusing children with needles, a Beijing court said, sparking criticism online that the sentence was too short.
Liu Yanan, who was a teacher at the RYB Education New World kindergarten, pricked four children with needles in November 2017, the Beijing Chaoyang Court said. The scandal triggered national outrage.
An investigation into the kindergarten began when parents found needle marks on their toddlers who attended the high-end, bilingual Chinese-English school. There were also allegations that the children were made to take mysterious pills.
“The circumstances were vile. Her behavior has seriously damaged the physical and mental health of minors,” the court said in a statement, adding that the abuse did not result in any lasting injury.
Liu has also been banned from working with minors for five years after serving her sentence.
RYB Education, a New York-listed company which runs the chain of kindergartens, apologized for the incident and stressed on their official social media account the abuse was carried out by an individual.
However there was huge criticism of the sentence online, with many social media users angered that no officials have been punished.
Three Beijing education officials were under investigation for “lack of supervision” but the case has not progressed.
“The cost to commit a crime is too low! This is condoning crimes!” read one post on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform, saying that Liu should have been given a lifetime ban from working in education.
The incident prompted the State Council, China’s top administrative body, to call for an “immediate” investigation into all kindergartens across the country.
RYB Education owns some 500 kindergartens and nearly 1,300 learning centers across China for children up to the age of six, according to its website.
The scandal was not the first to hit the company.
RYB suspended the head of a Beijing kindergarten in April 2017 after videos surfaced of teachers throwing a child on a bed and kicking another in the back.
In 2016, two teachers from a RYB kindergarten in northeast Jilin province were jailed for 34 months for jabbing children’s heads, mouths and buttocks with sewing needles.

