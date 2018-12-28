Kingdom not in crisis, says new Saudi FM

You are here

Ibrahim Al-Assaf, the new Saudi foreign minister, speaks to AFP at his residence in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on December 28, 2018. (AFP)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s new foreign minister on Friday said the recently announced government reshuffle is part of Saudi Arabia’s transformation plans, rejecting the Kingdom was in crisis and his predecessor was demoted.

“The issue of Jamal Khashoggi... really saddened us, all of us,” Ibrahim Al-Assaf told AFP, a day after he was appointed foreign minister in a government reshuffle.

“But all in all, we are not going through a crisis, we are going through a transformation,” he added, referring to social and economic reforms spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Al-Assaf replaced Adel Al-Jubeir as foreign minister in the sweeping government shake-up ordered by King Salman. Responding to claims that Al-Jubeir was demoted, Al-Assaf said: “This is far from the truth. Adel represented Saudi Arabia and will continue to represent Saudi Arabia... around the world. We complement each other.”

Asked whether his biggest foreign policy challenge was to repair the Kingdom’s reputation, Al-Assaf said: “I wouldn’t say ‘repair’ because the relationship between my country and a vast majority of countries in the world is in excellent shape.”

Al-Assaf said his appointment as the top diplomat would help bring his financial experience to foreign affairs amid a current “dip” in the economy. 

The reshuffle of the government was expected as the Cabinet must be replaced and reappointed by royal order every four years, according to a statement from the government communications office. “The reshuffle is designed to ensure that the Cabinet has the best combination of the experience and know-how to meet the needs of the Kingdom over the coming four years,” a government official said in the statement. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jamal Khashoggi RIP Jamal Khashoggi Ibrahim Al-Assaf

Large Lebanese delegation attends Saudi festival

Top Lebanese political and religious figures and celebrities were invited to the Winter at Tantora festival. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 12 min 40 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

Large Lebanese delegation attends Saudi festival

  • Lebanese Tourism Minister Avedis Guidanian said: “The participation of Lebanese stars in these festivals is proof of the unity between the two countries”
Updated 12 min 40 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
0

BEIRUT: The Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, accompanied an official Lebanese delegation to the Kingdom to attend a concert by Lebanese singer Majida El-Roumi at the Winter at Tantora festival in the city of Al-Ula.
The delegation comprised more than 100 political, media, art and social figures, and included former Lebanese President Amine Gemayel.
“Our relations with Saudi Arabia are very broad… When we visit Saudi Arabia we visit our home, due to the strong relationship between the two countries,” he said.
“We are proud of Saudi Arabia’s achievements in terms of openness and presenting its archaeological and historical landmarks, which reflect its rich heritage.”
Former Lebanese President Michel Suleiman said: “The development we see in Saudi Arabia, especially in the cultural field, is similar to us. We must help and encourage such activities, as there are Lebanese citizens in Saudi Arabia and given the cordial ties between the two countries.”
Former Lebanese Prime Minister Fouad Siniora said: “Cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon will lead to more integration, which in turn will reflect on the economy, politics and many other fields.”
He added: “The relationship between the two countries has always been strong despite some parties’ attempts to sabotage it, which of course is not in the interest of Lebanon or any other Arab country.”
Caretaker Information Minister Melhem Riachi said he looked forward to witnessing the Kingdom’s development in the coming years.
“This will be an additional strength for moderation and Muslim-Christian cooperation,” he added.
Lebanese Tourism Minister Avedis Guidanian said: “The participation of Lebanese stars in these festivals is proof of the unity between the two countries.”
Lebanese Education Minister Marwan Hamade said: “Lebanese people usually visit Saudi Arabia to go to the holy places, while Saudis visit resorts in Lebanon. This time, Lebanese people are heading to Saudi Arabia to explore a city and monuments that are… a central destination in modern civilization.”
He added: “Saudi Arabia will be sending the message that a tourist and cultural season of a new kind will kick off as part of the initiatives of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”
Former Lebanese MP Boutros Harb said: “This event emphasizes the historic relationship between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.” The Kingdom’s “great role in supporting Lebanon during crises must be recalled,” he added.
Former Lebanese MP Fares Soueid said this is “an opportunity for Lebanon to support the Kingdom, which is showing the world, which accuses it of being closed, that it is open to everyone.”

Topics: Al-Ula Lebanon

