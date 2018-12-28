You are here

﻿

Hashim Amla guides South Africa to 6-wicket win over Pakistan

South Africa's Hashim Amla in action in the Test match against Pakistan. (Reuters)
Updated 28 December 2018
AP
Hashim Amla guides South Africa to 6-wicket win over Pakistan

Updated 28 December 2018
AP
CENTURION, South Africa: South Africa won the first test against Pakistan on Friday as Hashim Amla held together a shaky run-chase to see his team to a six-wicket victory in a game settled on the third day but turned on its head in one session a day earlier.
Amla made 63 not out to take South Africa to 151-4 and past the target of 149.
Opener Dean Elgar contributed 50 and shared a match-clinching partnership of 119 with Amla for the second wicket before Elgar’s departure a ball after getting to 50 sparked a flurry of wickets near the end.
South Africa steadied themselves to take an early lead in the three-match series. It was all over well before tea on Day 3 after a green-tinged pitch at SuperSport Park provided lots of help to both teams’ fast bowlers and the batters duly struggled against the pace, bounce and movement.
Pakistan were bowled out for 181 in its first innings after taking the risky option of batting first — a decision that ultimately backfired. South Africa replied with not much more, 223 all out, in their first innings.
At 100-1 at tea on Day 2, Pakistan had forced their way in front. The tourists looked set to build a significant lead and put themselves in a position of strength only to lose nine wickets for 89 runs in a sudden, game-changing collapse that left South Africa with a modest score to chase instead.
“I felt that was probably the match-turning moment,” South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said. “Both teams were similar in the first innings, very good (bowling) attacks on a tough batting pitch.
“That period there when we got nine wickets, incredible effort from the bowlers.”
South Africa’s match-winner was Duanne Olivier, the fast bowler who wasn’t meant to be playing in the series-opener but was drafted in after injuries to fellow quicks Vernon Philander and Lungi Ngidi.
He finished with six wickets in the first innings and five in the second, bowling short-pitched, fast and hostile spells to collect 11-96 in the match and the 10th-best figures ever for a South African in a test. His wickets included four of the nine to fall in that crucial post-tea session on Thursday.
“We are definitely disappointed that we had our opportunity to put runs on the board and we didn’t capitalize after tea (on Thursday),” Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said. “And we lost too many wickets in one session.
“We have quality fast bowling, they bowled really well but we have to score runs. If we don’t score runs, it’s not easy.”

‘Camaro King’ Al-Jarba crowned Saudi drifting champion

Updated 44 min 57 sec ago
HUSSAM AL MAYMAN
‘Camaro King’ Al-Jarba crowned Saudi drifting champion

Updated 44 min 57 sec ago
HUSSAM AL MAYMAN
RIYADH: Falah Al-Jarba was crowned Saudi Arabia’s Drift Champion after a stunning victory at the Saudi Drift Star competition in Jeddah on Wednesday.

Al-Jarba, who is known as the Camaro King in the sport, was on poll position, just like in his victory in Al-Khobar in October.

A brand ambassador for Chevrolet, Al-Jarba is one of the biggest names in Saudi motorsports. 

To him, winning is all about the crowd, said the Camaro King, it’s something you cannot get without the link with the youth.  The Saudi racer has in the past made much of getting youngsters off the streets and on the racecourse.

Al-Jarba is an advocated of introducing youth to the sport of drifting get them of the Kingdom’s public roads. 

Our target is those drifters on public streets, he said, “we will grab all the illegal drifters and have a platform for them, without them breaking laws and running away from police." 

The popularity of drifting in the Kingdom, often on public roads, have been well documented. Authorities have in the past few years cracked down on dangerous driving by introducing severe penalties such as fines and jail time.

In December, Saudi Arabia hosted Formula E racing in Ad Diriyah, the historic capital of the Saudi kingdom, in a weekend that has drawn praise from many.

"Ad Diriyah had a hidden message and it made a statement for Saudi Arabia,” Al-Jarba said. “Having large crowds of people attend an international event suitable for families all together is amazing.”

Al-Jarba  who is always trying to find new means of promoting motorsports added he has been inspired.

"We always stay ahead and be ready,” he told Arab News, and if it doesn’t happen “we build and make the demand.” 

Al-Jarba was one of 25 contestants in the professional drifting category in Al-Khober, with the championship drawing in a crowd of more than 7,000.

