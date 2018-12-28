Hashim Amla guides South Africa to 6-wicket win over Pakistan

‘Camaro King’ Al-Jarba crowned Saudi drifting champion

RIYADH: Falah Al-Jarba was crowned Saudi Arabia’s Drift Champion after a stunning victory at the Saudi Drift Star competition in Jeddah on Wednesday.

Al-Jarba, who is known as the Camaro King in the sport, was on poll position, just like in his victory in Al-Khobar in October.

A brand ambassador for Chevrolet, Al-Jarba is one of the biggest names in Saudi motorsports.

To him, winning is all about the crowd, said the Camaro King, it’s something you cannot get without the link with the youth. The Saudi racer has in the past made much of getting youngsters off the streets and on the racecourse.

Al-Jarba is an advocated of introducing youth to the sport of drifting get them of the Kingdom’s public roads.

Our target is those drifters on public streets, he said, “we will grab all the illegal drifters and have a platform for them, without them breaking laws and running away from police."

The popularity of drifting in the Kingdom, often on public roads, have been well documented. Authorities have in the past few years cracked down on dangerous driving by introducing severe penalties such as fines and jail time.

In December, Saudi Arabia hosted Formula E racing in Ad Diriyah, the historic capital of the Saudi kingdom, in a weekend that has drawn praise from many.

"Ad Diriyah had a hidden message and it made a statement for Saudi Arabia,” Al-Jarba said. “Having large crowds of people attend an international event suitable for families all together is amazing.”

Al-Jarba who is always trying to find new means of promoting motorsports added he has been inspired.

"We always stay ahead and be ready,” he told Arab News, and if it doesn’t happen “we build and make the demand.”

Al-Jarba was one of 25 contestants in the professional drifting category in Al-Khober, with the championship drawing in a crowd of more than 7,000.