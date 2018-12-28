UNHCR highlights Saudi aid for refugees

JEDDAH: The UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) is using its pavilion at the 33rd National Heritage and Cultural Festival (Janadriyah) to highlight Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian work in aid of refugees.

The UNHCR pavilion also presents visitors with examples of the commission’s own work, and its long-standing partnership with the Kingdom, which has donated around $1 billion to refugee relief around the world.

The Kingdom also supports the commission through numerous charities and development organizations, including the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), the Saudi Fund for Development, and the Saudi Red Crescent.

The Janadriyah Festival celebrates the culture and heritage of the Kingdom, from small villages to major cities, and participants have come from across the country to explore the history of the Saudi people since the unification of Saudi Arabia by King Abdul Aziz.