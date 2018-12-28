UNHCR highlights Saudi aid for refugees

You are here

Syrian refugees receive aid from the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) in Batroun, northern Lebanon. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 29 December 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: The UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) is using its pavilion at the 33rd National Heritage and Cultural Festival (Janadriyah) to highlight Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian work in aid of refugees.
The UNHCR pavilion also presents visitors with examples of the commission’s own work, and its long-standing partnership with the Kingdom, which has donated around $1 billion to refugee relief around the world.
The Kingdom also supports the commission through numerous charities and development organizations, including the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), the Saudi Fund for Development, and the Saudi Red Crescent.
The Janadriyah Festival celebrates the culture and heritage of the Kingdom, from small villages to major cities, and participants have come from across the country to explore the history of the Saudi people since the unification of Saudi Arabia by King Abdul Aziz.

King Salman, Afghan president discuss peace efforts

A photo provided by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on March 15, 2015 shows Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud (R) and Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (L) are seen during a welcoming ceremony at King Khaled International Airport in Riyadh. (AFP)
Updated 29 December 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: King Salman received a phone call on Thursday from Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who praised Saudi Arabia’s support for peace efforts in Afghanistan.
The king reaffirmed Saudi support for all efforts to help the Afghan people overcome the difficulties they face, and to promote stability and development in their country.
Earlier, the Saudi ambassador to the US said the Kingdom and the UAE had worked very hard to achieve success in the Afghan reconciliation talks held recently in the UAE. “We, the Kingdom and the UAE, have succeeded in bringing together the Afghan parties to start the process of dialogue to end the conflict,” said Prince Khalid bin Salman.

