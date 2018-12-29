In this popular Arabic fiction novel by Saudi author Ibraheem Abbas, Hwjn, a genie, falls in love with a successful Jeddah-based girl named Sawsan whose family moves in to the home where Hwjn lives.
The novel, which has been translated into English, introduces you to the world of genies, and takes you on a thrilling adventure as Sawsan faces difficulties and Hwjn is with her every step of the way.
What We Are Reading Today: Hwjn
