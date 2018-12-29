You are here

KSA’s aid agency continues to back livestock sector in Syria

  • The center is carrying out several projects to alleviate the suffering of Yemenis and Syrians without any discrimination
JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) continues to support the livestock sector in several villages in the region of Azaz in northwest Syria, according to officials, since both the agriculture and livestock sectors are key to providing food security and ensuring livelihood for families affected by war.
A technical team from KSRelief earlier toured fields tended by farmers in the village of Al-Hawija in Hama to train them on how to use the agricultural pesticides being delivered to them.
The initiative comes within the latest project implemented by KSRelief, which aims to benefit at least 1,000 families in the area.
The center is carrying out several projects to alleviate the suffering of Yemenis and Syrians without any discrimination. The relief projects include distribution of food, clothing and shelter among the displaced population.
Iraqi Ambassador Qahtan Taha Khalaf, meanwhile, praised KSRelief’s role in helping countries hit by of calamities.
 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Syria Yemen

JEDDAH: King Salman received a phone call on Thursday from Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who praised Saudi Arabia’s support for peace efforts in Afghanistan.
The king reaffirmed Saudi support for all efforts to help the Afghan people overcome the difficulties they face, and to promote stability and development in their country.
Earlier, the Saudi ambassador to the US said the Kingdom and the UAE had worked very hard to achieve success in the Afghan reconciliation talks held recently in the UAE. “We, the Kingdom and the UAE, have succeeded in bringing together the Afghan parties to start the process of dialogue to end the conflict,” said Prince Khalid bin Salman.

Topics: King Salman Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani

