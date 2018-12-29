KSA’s aid agency continues to back livestock sector in Syria

JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) continues to support the livestock sector in several villages in the region of Azaz in northwest Syria, according to officials, since both the agriculture and livestock sectors are key to providing food security and ensuring livelihood for families affected by war.

A technical team from KSRelief earlier toured fields tended by farmers in the village of Al-Hawija in Hama to train them on how to use the agricultural pesticides being delivered to them.

The initiative comes within the latest project implemented by KSRelief, which aims to benefit at least 1,000 families in the area.

The center is carrying out several projects to alleviate the suffering of Yemenis and Syrians without any discrimination. The relief projects include distribution of food, clothing and shelter among the displaced population.

Iraqi Ambassador Qahtan Taha Khalaf, meanwhile, praised KSRelief’s role in helping countries hit by of calamities.

