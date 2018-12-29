King Salman, Afghan president discuss peace efforts

You are here

A photo provided by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on March 15, 2015 shows Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud (R) and Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (L) are seen during a welcoming ceremony at King Khaled International Airport in Riyadh. (AFP)
  • The king reaffirmed Saudi support for all efforts to help the Afghan people overcome the difficulties they face
JEDDAH: King Salman received a phone call on Thursday from Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who praised Saudi Arabia’s support for peace efforts in Afghanistan.
The king reaffirmed Saudi support for all efforts to help the Afghan people overcome the difficulties they face, and to promote stability and development in their country.
Earlier, the Saudi ambassador to the US said the Kingdom and the UAE had worked very hard to achieve success in the Afghan reconciliation talks held recently in the UAE. “We, the Kingdom and the UAE, have succeeded in bringing together the Afghan parties to start the process of dialogue to end the conflict,” said Prince Khalid bin Salman.

Makkah governor oversees signing of new initiative to bolster healthcare centers

Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal during the signing ceremony of an initiative between the National Home Health Care Foundation and the Public Health Department. (SPA)
  • The agreement seeks to promote cooperation in the field of health and support civil society initiatives
Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal took part in the signing ceremony of an initiative between the National Home Health Care Foundation and the Public Health Department in the region.

The ceremony was attended by the chairwoman of the foundation’s board of trustees, Princess Adelah bint Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz, and the undersecretary for the Makkah region, Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Faleh.

The agreement seeks to promote cooperation in the field of health and support civil society initiatives.

It includes financial support for home and health care centers affiliated with the Health Ministry.

Separately, Prince Khaled said that cultural progress in the Kingdom reflects the progress and advancement achieved by Saudis in intellectual field.

On Wednesday, the governor inaugurated the fourth Jeddah International Book Fair.

With the participation of 400 publishing houses from 40 countries, families can enjoy the events and activities of the 10-day book fair, whose theme this year is “tolerance and peace.”

Prince Khaled praised King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support. “Such an event is a means of teaching and learning at the same time,” he said.

