King Salman, Afghan president discuss peace efforts

Makkah governor oversees signing of new initiative to bolster healthcare centers

Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal took part in the signing ceremony of an initiative between the National Home Health Care Foundation and the Public Health Department in the region.

The ceremony was attended by the chairwoman of the foundation’s board of trustees, Princess Adelah bint Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz, and the undersecretary for the Makkah region, Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Faleh.

The agreement seeks to promote cooperation in the field of health and support civil society initiatives.

It includes financial support for home and health care centers affiliated with the Health Ministry.

Separately, Prince Khaled said that cultural progress in the Kingdom reflects the progress and advancement achieved by Saudis in intellectual field.

On Wednesday, the governor inaugurated the fourth Jeddah International Book Fair.

With the participation of 400 publishing houses from 40 countries, families can enjoy the events and activities of the 10-day book fair, whose theme this year is “tolerance and peace.”

Prince Khaled praised King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support. “Such an event is a means of teaching and learning at the same time,” he said.