﻿

ThePlace: The 600-year-old Thi Ain Heritage Village in Al-Baha

Thi Ain Heritage Village. (Photo/Saudi Tourism)
Updated 29 December 2018
Arab News
  • The Saudi government has spent more than SR16 million ($4.265 million) on restoration work in the village
Heritage village in the frame: The 600-year-old Thi Ain Heritage Village in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Al-Baha province is one of the Gulf region’s most eye-catching archaeological sites.
Built as a citadel on top of a hill, and surrounded by banana trees and fruit orchards, the village has almost 60 multi-story houses built of stone and held together by mud and mortar.
Under a Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) development plan, the village will become an economic, tourism and cultural resource, with job opportunities for local communities and tourist guides. The Saudi government has spent more than SR16 million ($4.265 million) on restoration work in the village.
Duhaim Al-Duhaim captures the heritage village’s beauty in this award-winning photo for the Colors of Saudi contest organized by SCTH.

King Salman, Afghan president discuss peace efforts

A photo provided by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on March 15, 2015 shows Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud (R) and Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani (L) are seen during a welcoming ceremony at King Khaled International Airport in Riyadh. (AFP)
Updated 29 December 2018
Arab News
  • The king reaffirmed Saudi support for all efforts to help the Afghan people overcome the difficulties they face
JEDDAH: King Salman received a phone call on Thursday from Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who praised Saudi Arabia’s support for peace efforts in Afghanistan.
The king reaffirmed Saudi support for all efforts to help the Afghan people overcome the difficulties they face, and to promote stability and development in their country.
Earlier, the Saudi ambassador to the US said the Kingdom and the UAE had worked very hard to achieve success in the Afghan reconciliation talks held recently in the UAE. “We, the Kingdom and the UAE, have succeeded in bringing together the Afghan parties to start the process of dialogue to end the conflict,” said Prince Khalid bin Salman.

