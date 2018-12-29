ThePlace: The 600-year-old Thi Ain Heritage Village in Al-Baha

Heritage village in the frame: The 600-year-old Thi Ain Heritage Village in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Al-Baha province is one of the Gulf region’s most eye-catching archaeological sites.

Built as a citadel on top of a hill, and surrounded by banana trees and fruit orchards, the village has almost 60 multi-story houses built of stone and held together by mud and mortar.

Under a Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) development plan, the village will become an economic, tourism and cultural resource, with job opportunities for local communities and tourist guides. The Saudi government has spent more than SR16 million ($4.265 million) on restoration work in the village.

Duhaim Al-Duhaim captures the heritage village’s beauty in this award-winning photo for the Colors of Saudi contest organized by SCTH.