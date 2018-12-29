Author: Steven Brint
Crushing student debt, rapidly eroding state funding, faculty embroiled in speech controversies, a higher education market disrupted by online competition — today’s headlines suggest that universities’ power to advance knowledge and shape American society is rapidly declining. But Steven Brint, a renowned analyst of academic institutions, has tracked numerous trends demonstrating their vitality, according to a review on the website of Princeton University Press. After a recent period that witnessed soaring student enrolment and ample research funding, universities, he argues, are in a better position than ever before.
Focusing on the years 1980–2015, Brint details the trajectory of US universities, which was influenced by evolving standards of disciplinary professionalism, market-driven partnerships (especially with scientific and technological innovators outside academia), and the goal of social inclusion. Opportunities for economic mobility are expanding even as academic expectations decline.
What We Are Reading Today: Two Cheers for Higher Education
