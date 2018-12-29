You are here

﻿

What We Are Reading Today: Two Cheers for Higher Education

Author: Steven Brint

Crushing student debt, rapidly eroding state funding, faculty embroiled in speech controversies, a higher education market disrupted by online competition — today’s headlines suggest that universities’ power to advance knowledge and shape American society is rapidly declining. But Steven Brint, a renowned analyst of academic institutions, has tracked numerous trends demonstrating their vitality, according to a review on the website of Princeton University Press. After a recent period that witnessed soaring student enrolment and ample research funding, universities, he argues, are in a better position than ever before.
Focusing on the years 1980–2015, Brint details the trajectory of US universities, which was influenced by evolving standards of disciplinary professionalism, market-driven partnerships (especially with scientific and technological innovators outside academia), and the goal of social inclusion. Opportunities for economic mobility are expanding even as academic expectations decline.

In this popular Arabic fiction novel by Saudi author Ibraheem Abbas, Hwjn, a genie, falls in love with a successful Jeddah-based girl named Sawsan whose family moves in to the home where Hwjn lives.
The novel, which has been translated into English, introduces you to the world of genies, and takes you on a thrilling adventure as Sawsan faces difficulties and Hwjn is with her every step of the way.

