You are here

  • Home
  • No embassy move announced as Brazil’s Bolsonaro hosts Israel’s Netanyahu
﻿

No embassy move announced as Brazil’s Bolsonaro hosts Israel’s Netanyahu

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offers his hand to Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro for a handshake during a joint statement at the military base Fort Copacabana, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. (AP)
Updated 29 December 2018
Reuters
0

No embassy move announced as Brazil’s Bolsonaro hosts Israel’s Netanyahu

  • The Arab League had told Bolsonaro that moving the embassy to Jerusalem would be a setback for relations with Arab countries, according to a letter seen by Reuters earlier in December
Updated 29 December 2018
Reuters
0

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil’s far-right President-elect Jair Bolsonaro met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday and while both pledged to deepen ties, there was no announcement as some anticipated of Brazil moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
Netanyahu, the first Israeli prime minister to visit Brazil, flew in to Rio de Janeiro to meet with Bolsonaro, an ideological ally who takes office on Jan. 1 after his election victory in October. The two men had lunch in a fort on Copacabana beach before delivering statements.
“Israel is the promised land. Brazil is the land of promise,” said Netanyahu, adding that Israel could help in areas such as economics, security, agriculture and water resources.
Bolsonaro pledged he would visit Israel by March as a way to thank Netanyahu for the gesture.
“We will be starting a difficult government from January, but Brazil has potential,” Bolsonaro said. “So that we can overcome obstacles, we need good allies, good friends, good brothers, like Benjamin Netanyahu.”
The two also visited a synagogue among tight security including snipers on nearby roofs, where Netanyahu emphasized his hopes the two countries could operate in a more aligned and friendly manner in the future.
Bolsonaro and top aides have repeatedly said he would move Brazil’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, but since his election he has come under pressure to ditch the idea from powerful backers in the agricultural sector, who fear the decision would hurt their halal meat sales in Arab countries.
The Arab League had told Bolsonaro that moving the embassy to Jerusalem would be a setback for relations with Arab countries, according to a letter seen by Reuters earlier in December.
Such a move by Bolsonaro would be a sharp shift in Brazilian foreign policy as it was for the United States when President Donald Trump relocated the US embassy to Jerusalem in May. Brazil has traditionally backed a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Some political observers had speculated that Bolsonaro would use Netanyahu’s visit as the perfect way to make the announcement.
Bolsonaro discussed Israel during a meeting in Rio with Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, late last month.
Although Bolsonaro could well make the announcement at a later stage, a senior US State Department official said on Friday the US government expected him to eventually make the move.
“We also welcome President-elect Bolsonaro’s comments regarding moving the Brazilian embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv in support of Israel’s sovereign right to have its capital of Jerusalem recognized by nations around the world. We look forward to welcoming many more of our friends and allies in Jerusalem,” the official said. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Additional reporting by Mary Milliken in Washington; Editing by Brad Brooks, Grant McCool and Leslie Adler)

Topics: Israel Brazil East Jerusalem

Related

0
World
Netanyahu set for first trip by Israeli PM to Brazil
0
Middle-East
Palestinians slam ‘provocative’ Brazil embassy move to Jerusalem

Gunbattles, anti-India protests in Kashmir mark deadly year

Updated 7 min 18 sec ago
AP
0

Gunbattles, anti-India protests in Kashmir mark deadly year

  • The fighting on Saturday comes as the region is already reeling under the deadliest bloodshed in a decade in which over 500 people have been killed
  • The fighting sparked protests and clashes as hundreds of residents tried to march to the site of the battle in solidarity with the militants
Updated 7 min 18 sec ago
AP
0

SRINAGAR, India: Anti-India protests and clashes erupted in disputed Kashmir on Saturday after a gunbattle between militants and government forces killed four rebels, police and residents said.
The fighting comes as the region is already reeling under the deadliest bloodshed in a decade in which over 500 people have been killed. According to rights groups, they include at least 269 militants, 158 members of Indian government forces and 156 civilians.
Indian troops early Saturday laid a siege around a southern village in Pulwama area on a tip that militants were hiding there, leading to an exchange of gunfire, police said. Four militants were killed, police said, adding that troops suffered no casualties.
Residents said government forces blasted one civilian house with explosives during the fighting, a common counterinsurgency tactic by Indian troops in Kashmir. At least two other houses also suffered damage.
The fighting sparked protests after hundreds of residents tried to march to the site of the battle in an attempt to help the militants escape. Government forces fired warning shots, shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters. At least six people were reported injured.
India and Pakistan each claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting Indian control since 1989.
Most Kashmiris support the rebel cause that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.
India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge Pakistan denies. Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.

Topics: Kashmir

Related

0
World
Fresh anti-India protests in Kashmir as troops kill 6 rebels
Special 0
World
Kashmir Valley shuts down in protest over civilian killings by Indian forces

Latest updates

Egyptian Interior Ministry: 40 militants killed in raids in Giza, North Sinai
0
Yemen’s national army remove hundreds of Houthi mines on Hodeidah routes
0
Gunbattles, anti-India protests in Kashmir mark deadly year
0
US arrests Jewish sect members for kidnapping children
0
Anak Krakatau volcano now a quarter of its pre-eruption size
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.