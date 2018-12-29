You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey probes prominent TV anchor
﻿

Turkey probes prominent TV anchor

Fatih Portakal allegedly speculated whether Turks could protest like those in the “Yellow Vest” movement in France. (Screengrab)
Updated 29 December 2018
AFP
0

Turkey probes prominent TV anchor

  • Turkey’s Fox Haber channel’s Fatih Portakal is being investigated for “openly inciting others to commit a crime”
  • The investigation comes after two famous Turkish actors were accused of insulting Erdogan during a television program on Halk TV last week
Updated 29 December 2018
AFP
0

ISTANBUL: A Turkish prosecutor on Friday launched an investigation into a prominent TV news presenter less than two weeks after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lambasted the journalist, local media reported.
The prosecutor’s office said it was investigating Turkey’s Fox Haber channel’s Fatih Portakal for “openly inciting others to commit a crime” after the journalist speculated whether Turks could protest like those in the “Yellow Vest” movement in France, Hurriyet and Milliyet dailies said.
“Come on, let’s have a peaceful protest, a protest against ... rising natural gas fees. Come on, let’s do it. Would we be able to do it?” the journalist who has over six million followers on Twitter asked.
“For the love of God, tell me how many people would come out?” Portakal demanded as he speculated about the impact of Turks’ fears of protesting in a news program on December 10.
During anti-government protests in 2013, Erdogan was criticized for the police’s heavy-handed crackdown against demonstrators.
Portakal’s comments were interpreted by Turkish officials as a call for protests as the country is suffering high inflation. Consumer prices reached over 25 percent in October before falling to 21.62 percent in November.
Portakal had made the comments during a news segment about France’s “yellow vest” movement, which started as a demonstration against fuel price hikes in November but has since snowballed into broader anti-government opposition.
Erdogan has repeatedly criticized the journalist for his comments, saying in mid-December: “He is calling people to get out on the street. Know your place! If you don’t know your place, the people will teach you a lesson.”
Earlier this week, Turkey’s audiovisual authority RTUK fined Fox Haber Turkey for an undisclosed amount and said the channel had to suspend three future broadcasts of the primetime news show.
Fox Haber Turkey gives greater coverage to the opposition parties than other mainstream channels in an increasingly constricted media landscape in Turkey under the rule of Erdogan.
Fox Haber, which means Fox News in Turkish, is not linked to the Fox News Channel in the United States.
The investigation comes after two famous Turkish actors were accused of insulting Erdogan during a television program on Halk TV last week.
An Istanbul court on Monday released the two men on conditional bail after they were summoned to give statements to prosecutors.
Turkey’s allies and human rights defenders have raised concerns over a clampdown on freedom of expression under Erdogan, with dozens of journalists and civil society activists imprisoned.

Topics: Turkey

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey detains dozens over alleged Daesh links
Update 0
Middle-East
Erdogan:Turkey has no business in Syria's Manbij if YPG militia leaves

Watch that Tweet! China cracks whip on government social media image

Updated 28 December 2018
Reuters
0

Watch that Tweet! China cracks whip on government social media image

  • Government accounts “cannot express any personal emotions or opinions, and normally should only repost information from government websites or from sources recognized by government”
  • The move is an attempt to bolster government’s online presence to help reach tech-savvy young people
Updated 28 December 2018
Reuters
0

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: China’s cabinet has warned government departments to clean up their social media image amid a drive to bolster the government’s online presence to help reach tech-savvy young people who get their information from smartphones.
The State Council issued the guidelines late on Thursday saying that authorities’ social media presence needed more regulation and vowed to clean up dormant “zombie” accounts and “shocking” comment from official channels.
“This has a negative impact on the image and the public trust in the government,” the cabinet said on its website.
Government bodies have been pushing into social media as a way to reach younger people, who get most information from platforms like Tencent’s messaging app WeChat, microblog platform Weibo or newer services such as news aggregator Toutiao.
The government is also trying to get a tighter grip on the dissemination of information to the public more broadly, and has been tightening regulations on financial news and reining in online bloggers and livestream artists.
The State Council said government accounts “cannot express any personal emotions or opinions, and normally should only repost information from government websites or from sources recognized by government.”
Authorities were also forbidden from fabricating social media data or paying for fake followers, it said.
In July, a verified Weibo account of the Yueyang municipal government in Hunan province called a netizen an “environment protection bitch” in a repost responding to concern about a waste incineration plant. It later issued an apology.
Certain official agencies have large followings online, including the Communist Party’s Youth League, which has 7.7 million followers on Weibo.
Over the last couple of years government agencies have been expanding beyond Weibo, with forays onto video sites like Bilibili and Bytedance’s Douyin, also known as TikTok.

Topics: China social media

Related

0 photos
Offbeat
Poet fears for his people as China ‘Sinicizes’ religion
0
Business & Economy
Tesla sets up Shanghai financial leasing unit as China plans accelerate

Latest updates

Arab coalition destroys Houthi missile fired toward Najran
0
UK to spend over $130 million on ferries to cope with no-deal Brexit
0
Winter storms batter large swaths of US
0
Muslim separatists suspected in new south Thailand violence
0
Four dead as storm sweeps through central Philippines
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.