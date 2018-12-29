You are here

China to punish athletic doping as criminal offence

China’s sports administration and top judicial authority are drafting rules that would apply criminal law to doping cases. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 December 2018
AFP
  • Doping scandals have riddled China's international sporting record in the past decade, with some athletes stripped of Olympic gold medals
  • "It is our will to show the world we are really serious about anti-doping, and are taking concrete measures on fight against doping," Gou Zhongwen, director of China's sports administration, said
BEIJING: Chinese athletes who use performance-enhancing drugs will receive criminal punishments and jail terms from next year, as China cracks down on doping ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, state media reported.
China's sports administration and top judicial authority are drafting rules that would apply criminal law to doping cases, official news agency Xinhua said Friday.
Citing remarks made at a Friday meeting by Gou Zhongwen, director of China's sports administration, Xinhua said that the new anti-doping punishments will be put into effect "probably in early 2019".
"It is our will to show the world we are really serious about anti-doping, and are taking concrete measures on fight against doping," Gou said.
China's sports administration told AFP it could not confirm Xinhua's report.
Doping scandals have riddled China's international sporting record in the past decade, with some athletes stripped of Olympic gold medals.
In January 2017, three Chinese women's weightlifting gold medallists at the 2008 Beijing Olympics were disqualified and stripped of their medals for doping following a reanalysis of their drug tests.
Later that year, a Chinese doctor claimed that there had been a systematic doping programme in China during the 1980s and 1990s across a range of sports, in an interview with German media.
All medals won by Chinese athletes at major international tournaments in the last two decades of the 20th century are tainted by doping, alleged the whistleblower, Xue Yinxian.
This year, China banned several of its own athletes who were found to have used performance-enhancing drugs, as Beijing works to clean up its international sporting reputation.
In January, a Chinese speed skater was handed a two-year ban and struck off the national team ahead of the Pyeongchang Games in South Korea.
That same month, China's national marathon champion and Olympian Wang Jiali was banned for eight years after failing a drugs test, her second violation.

RIYADH: Falah Al-Jarba was crowned Saudi Arabia’s Drift Champion after a stunning victory at the Saudi Drift Star competition in Jeddah on Wednesday.

Al-Jarba, who is known as the Camaro King in the sport, was on poll position, just like in his victory in Al-Khobar in October.

A brand ambassador for Chevrolet, Al-Jarba is one of the biggest names in Saudi motorsports. 

To him, winning is all about the crowd, said the Camaro King, it’s something you cannot get without the link with the youth.  The Saudi racer has in the past made much of getting youngsters off the streets and on the racecourse.

Al-Jarba is an advocated of introducing youth to the sport of drifting get them of the Kingdom’s public roads. 

Our target is those drifters on public streets, he said, “we will grab all the illegal drifters and have a platform for them, without them breaking laws and running away from police." 

The popularity of drifting in the Kingdom, often on public roads, have been well documented. Authorities have in the past few years cracked down on dangerous driving by introducing severe penalties such as fines and jail time.

In December, Saudi Arabia hosted Formula E racing in Ad Diriyah, the historic capital of the Saudi kingdom, in a weekend that has drawn praise from many.

"Ad Diriyah had a hidden message and it made a statement for Saudi Arabia,” Al-Jarba said. “Having large crowds of people attend an international event suitable for families all together is amazing.”

Al-Jarba  who is always trying to find new means of promoting motorsports added he has been inspired.

"We always stay ahead and be ready,” he told Arab News, and if it doesn’t happen “we build and make the demand.” 

Al-Jarba was one of 25 contestants in the professional drifting category in Al-Khober, with the championship drawing in a crowd of more than 7,000.

