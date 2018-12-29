You are here

Michelle Obama leaps into the lead of most admired women in US poll

Michelle Obama participates in the International Day of the Girl on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in New York. (AP)
Updated 29 December 2018
Reuters
  • Earlier this year, Obama was named the world’s second-most admired woman, behind Angelina Jolie, in a YouGov poll
WASHINGTON: Hillary Clinton has lost her top spot among the women most admired by people in the United States after 17 years to Michelle Obama, according to a new poll by Gallup.
Obama, whose recently published autobiography, “Becoming,” is a bestseller, was the choice of 15 percent of 1,025 people surveyed, up from 7 percent in 2017.
As first lady she took on a number of causes including an effort to fight obesity among children in the United States, calling for healthy eating and exercise.
She has also been a staunch advocate for women’s rights, both in and out of the White House.
Earlier this year, Obama was named the world’s second-most admired woman, behind Angelina Jolie, in a YouGov poll.
Clinton, a former secretary of state and first lady who lost the 2016 presidential election, was now number three on the list published on Thursday, behind entertainment mogul Oprah Winfrey.
On the men’s side, Michelle’s husband, former President Barack Obama, came in first.
Others who made the list include Melania Trump with 4 percent — the same as Hillary Clinton; Queen Elizabeth and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, both with 2 percent.

Angelina Jolie doesn’t rule out move into politics

Updated 28 December 2018
AP
Angelina Jolie doesn’t rule out move into politics

  • Jolie is a special envoy for the UN refugee agency
  • She used her slot as a “guest editor” on the BBC to highlight refugee issues in the Middle East
Updated 28 December 2018
AP
LONDON: Angelina Jolie has not ruled out a move into politics — and has joked that she might be tough enough to take the rough and tumble that comes with it.
The American actress and UN envoy told BBC radio she “can take a lot on the chin” — a possible reference to her bitter divorce from Brad Pitt.
When asked if she is moving in the direction of politics, the 43-year-old Oscar winner said, “I honestly will do whatever I think can really make change.”
Jolie is a special envoy for the UN refugee agency. She used her slot as a “guest editor” on the BBC to highlight refugee issues in the Middle East.
She also included Chinese artist Ai Weiwei and Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege on the show.

