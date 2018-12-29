You are here

  • Home
  • Gunbattles, anti-India protests in Kashmir mark deadly year
﻿

Gunbattles, anti-India protests in Kashmir mark deadly year

India and Pakistan claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety. (File/AP)
Updated 29 December 2018
AP
0

Gunbattles, anti-India protests in Kashmir mark deadly year

  • The fighting on Saturday comes as the region is already reeling under the deadliest bloodshed in a decade in which over 500 people have been killed
  • The fighting sparked protests and clashes as hundreds of residents tried to march to the site of the battle in solidarity with the militants
Updated 29 December 2018
AP
0

SRINAGAR, India: Anti-India protests and clashes erupted in disputed Kashmir on Saturday after a gunbattle between militants and government forces killed four rebels, police and residents said.
The fighting comes as the region is already reeling under the deadliest bloodshed in a decade in which over 500 people have been killed. According to rights groups, they include at least 269 militants, 158 members of Indian government forces and 156 civilians.
Indian troops early Saturday laid a siege around a southern village in Pulwama area on a tip that militants were hiding there, leading to an exchange of gunfire, police said. Four militants were killed, police said, adding that troops suffered no casualties.
Residents said government forces blasted one civilian house with explosives during the fighting, a common counterinsurgency tactic by Indian troops in Kashmir. At least two other houses also suffered damage.
The fighting sparked protests after hundreds of residents tried to march to the site of the battle in an attempt to help the militants escape. Government forces fired warning shots, shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters. At least six people were reported injured.
India and Pakistan each claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting Indian control since 1989.
Most Kashmiris support the rebel cause that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.
India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge Pakistan denies. Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.

Topics: Kashmir

Related

0
World
Fresh anti-India protests in Kashmir as troops kill 6 rebels
Special 0
World
Kashmir Valley shuts down in protest over civilian killings by Indian forces

Former Nigerian President Shehu Shagari dies at 93

Updated 29 December 2018
AP
0

Former Nigerian President Shehu Shagari dies at 93

  • Nigeria’s current President Muhammadu Buhari said he mourns “the departure of a patriot, who served Nigeria with humility, integrity and diligence.”
  • Shagari is said to have been the first boy to go to school in his northern village of Shagari in the northeastern state of Sokoto
Updated 29 December 2018
AP
0

LAGOS, Nigeria: Shehu Shagari, Nigeria’s second president, whose civilian tenure was sandwiched between two military rulers in an era rocked by coups, has died. He was 93.
Nigeria’s current President Muhammadu Buhari, who unseated Shagari 35 years ago, said on Saturday he mourns “the departure of a patriot, who served Nigeria with humility, integrity and diligence.”
Shagari had an ambivalent relationship with the military, which initially favored his ascension to power but held him in solitary confinement for three years after toppling his government.
After military ruler Olusegun Obasanjo lifted the ban on political activity in Africa’s most populous country in 1978, Shagari beat regional political veterans in a hotly contested election the next year. The polls followed 13 years of military rule by four different men.
At his swearing-in ceremony, Shagari said the military had “succeeded in large measure in unifying us.”
It had been less than 20 years since the West African powerhouse had earned its independence from British rule, and it struggled to forge national unity within the colonial borders which tied some 250 ethnic groups together.
Those years saw a civil war, a toppled civilian government and a series of military administrations including that of Gen. Yakubu “Jack” Gowon, in which Shagari served as a civilian finance minister.
Shagari is said to have been the first boy to go to school in his northern village of Shagari in the northeastern state of Sokoto. He started out as a science teacher before entering politics. From 1954-1966 he was a member of the House of Representatives and later held a variety of ministerial posts under both civilian and military governments.
Even though the military had voluntarily paved the way for democratic rule, the threat of its interference loomed over Shagari’s time in office.
The oil-rich nation’s economy suffered from a sharp drop in global crude oil prices, fueling discontent. On Dec. 29, 1983, Shagari announced austerity measures in a country already suffering from high unemployment rates and general disillusionment after the oil boom of the ‘70s.
Shagari’s administration also was marred by corruption scandals. Even though the public considered him to be honest, his inability to rein in his government’s avarice was sharply criticized.
On New Year’s Eve in 1983, a group of military plotters toppled his government, describing Shagari’s administration as “inept and corrupt.” Buhari, then a military ruler, took over the nation.
Shagari, who had been re-elected a few months earlier, seemed to have seen it coming.
“My greatest concern is that democracy survives in Nigeria,” he told a biographer just before the coup.
It was not until Buhari returned to the presidency in 2015 that Nigeria saw the first peaceful transfer of power from one party to another. The next election is in February.

Topics: Nigeria

Related

0
World
Gunmen kill five villagers in central Nigeria: police
0 photos
Offbeat
Nigerian couples cautiously turn to surrogacy to ease fertility woes

Latest updates

Former Nigerian President Shehu Shagari dies at 93
0
Small French yellow vest protests in Paris, after violence
0
Saudi Arabia destroys Houthi ballistic missile fired toward Najran
0
UK to spend over $130 million on ferries to cope with no-deal Brexit
0
Winter storms batter large swaths of US
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.