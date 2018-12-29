You are here

  • Home
  • Four dead as storm sweeps through central Philippines
﻿

Four dead as storm sweeps through central Philippines

The country’s deadliest storm on record is Super Typhoon Haiyan, which left more than 7,350 people dead or missing across the central Philippines in November 2013. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 December 2018
AFP
0

Four dead as storm sweeps through central Philippines

  • Almost 12,000 people were also evacuated from their homes in the Bicol region
  • An average of 20 typhoons and storms lash the Philippines each year, killing hundreds of people
Updated 29 December 2018
AFP
0

MANILA: Four people were killed in landslides and thousands of others evacuated from their homes after a storm swept through the central Philippine islands on Saturday, officials said.
Three members of a family were buried in a landslide in Legazpi City southeast of Manila while a woman was crushed by another landslide in Bulan town as heavy rains brought by the storm loosened the earth, the government’s office of civil defense said.
Almost 12,000 people were also evacuated from their homes in the Bicol region after the low pressure area, locally named “Usman,” hit the eastern side of the country on Saturday, the office said.
The weather disturbance, packing maximum winds of 65 kilometers (40 miles) per hour, was charted as moving west across the central islands at 10 kilometers per hour and was expected to be over the South China Sea by Sunday, the government weather station said.
Although Usman’s winds were not too powerful, it still brought heavy rains that caused landslides and flooding in areas it traversed, the civil defense office said.
An average of 20 typhoons and storms lash the Philippines each year, killing hundreds of people.
The country’s deadliest storm on record is Super Typhoon Haiyan, which left more than 7,350 people dead or missing across the central Philippines in November 2013.

Topics: Philippines typhoon

Related

Update 0
World
Tsunami alert lifted after undersea quake off Philippines
0
Lifestyle
Miss Universe host sends message to Egypt as Philippines nabs crown

Former Nigerian President Shehu Shagari dies at 93

Updated 29 December 2018
AP
0

Former Nigerian President Shehu Shagari dies at 93

  • Nigeria’s current President Muhammadu Buhari said he mourns “the departure of a patriot, who served Nigeria with humility, integrity and diligence.”
  • Shagari is said to have been the first boy to go to school in his northern village of Shagari in the northeastern state of Sokoto
Updated 29 December 2018
AP
0

LAGOS, Nigeria: Shehu Shagari, Nigeria’s second president, whose civilian tenure was sandwiched between two military rulers in an era rocked by coups, has died. He was 93.
Nigeria’s current President Muhammadu Buhari, who unseated Shagari 35 years ago, said on Saturday he mourns “the departure of a patriot, who served Nigeria with humility, integrity and diligence.”
Shagari had an ambivalent relationship with the military, which initially favored his ascension to power but held him in solitary confinement for three years after toppling his government.
After military ruler Olusegun Obasanjo lifted the ban on political activity in Africa’s most populous country in 1978, Shagari beat regional political veterans in a hotly contested election the next year. The polls followed 13 years of military rule by four different men.
At his swearing-in ceremony, Shagari said the military had “succeeded in large measure in unifying us.”
It had been less than 20 years since the West African powerhouse had earned its independence from British rule, and it struggled to forge national unity within the colonial borders which tied some 250 ethnic groups together.
Those years saw a civil war, a toppled civilian government and a series of military administrations including that of Gen. Yakubu “Jack” Gowon, in which Shagari served as a civilian finance minister.
Shagari is said to have been the first boy to go to school in his northern village of Shagari in the northeastern state of Sokoto. He started out as a science teacher before entering politics. From 1954-1966 he was a member of the House of Representatives and later held a variety of ministerial posts under both civilian and military governments.
Even though the military had voluntarily paved the way for democratic rule, the threat of its interference loomed over Shagari’s time in office.
The oil-rich nation’s economy suffered from a sharp drop in global crude oil prices, fueling discontent. On Dec. 29, 1983, Shagari announced austerity measures in a country already suffering from high unemployment rates and general disillusionment after the oil boom of the ‘70s.
Shagari’s administration also was marred by corruption scandals. Even though the public considered him to be honest, his inability to rein in his government’s avarice was sharply criticized.
On New Year’s Eve in 1983, a group of military plotters toppled his government, describing Shagari’s administration as “inept and corrupt.” Buhari, then a military ruler, took over the nation.
Shagari, who had been re-elected a few months earlier, seemed to have seen it coming.
“My greatest concern is that democracy survives in Nigeria,” he told a biographer just before the coup.
It was not until Buhari returned to the presidency in 2015 that Nigeria saw the first peaceful transfer of power from one party to another. The next election is in February.

Topics: Nigeria

Related

0
World
Gunmen kill five villagers in central Nigeria: police
0 photos
Offbeat
Nigerian couples cautiously turn to surrogacy to ease fertility woes

Latest updates

Former Nigerian President Shehu Shagari dies at 93
0
Small French yellow vest protests in Paris, after violence
0
Saudi Arabia destroys Houthi ballistic missile fired toward Najran
0
UK to spend over $130 million on ferries to cope with no-deal Brexit
0
Winter storms batter large swaths of US
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.