You are here

  • Home
  • Winter storms batter large swaths of US
﻿

Winter storms batter large swaths of US

More than 450 flight cancelations and 2,900 delays were reported as of Friday morning, December 28, 2018 as the winter storm blanketed areas from the north central plains and the Midwest with eight to 12 inches of snow. (AFP)
Updated 29 December 2018
AFP
0

Winter storms batter large swaths of US

  • As much snow, if not more, was forecast to fall in the coming days in the southwestern state of New Mexico, along with a deluge of rain in some southern and eastern states
  • Millions more in the South were warned of potential flooding from heavy rains
Updated 29 December 2018
AFP
0

CHICAGO: At least six deaths were attributed to severe weather in the US as heavy snow and high winds snarled air and ground transportation during a busy holiday travel period.
More than 500 flight cancelations and 5,700 delays were reported Friday as the winter storm blanketed areas from the north central plains and the Midwest with eight to 12 inches (20-30 centimeters) of snow.
As much snow, if not more, was forecast to fall in the coming days in the southwestern state of New Mexico, along with a deluge of rain in some southern and eastern states — ruining New Year travel plans for thousands of Americans.
Millions more in the South were warned of potential flooding from heavy rains.
A 58-year-old woman in Louisiana was killed Wednesday evening when lightning struck a tree which then fell on her home, according to TV station WDSU.
In Kansas, police said icy roads caused a fatal car crash Thursday on an interstate highway. Another crash involving a snowplow and a car in North Dakota claimed one life.
A woman on a camping trip in Tennessee with two men died while attempting to cross a creek in the state’s Marion County, a local ABC affiliate reported.
Two people were killed in Minnesota. A 51-year-old man died Thursday when his car was struck by a pickup truck with a plow blade in poor visibility conditions, a local Fox affiliate quoted officials as saying.
A 47-year-old woman meanwhile died in the state’s Sherburne County after a bus she was on collided with an SUV on Thursday, a CBS affiliate station said. Nine others were injured.
More than 6,500 flights were delayed and some 800 more were canceled on Thursday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.
Some airline passengers reported being stranded for days.
“I didn’t want to spend three days in the airport, missing out on the holidays — New Year’s and all that,” Anthony Scott told Texas television station KDFW at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
“I have to go back to work the first of the year. So this is my time,” he said. “This was my little vacation. I’m not trying to spend it in the airport.”
Numerous roads were closed Thursday in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Kansas and Iowa. Ground crews worked to clear affected areas, but many remained packed with snow and ice Friday.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation said adviseries warning against travel remained in effect.
“Roads are icy, blowing snow is still limiting visibility,” the agency said. “Crews are working but mother nature is making safe travel tough.”
North Dakota on Friday lifted a no-travel advisory that had been issued for the entire east side of the state, even as drifting snow continued to frustrate drivers.
National Weather Service (NWS) officials in Minnesota cautioned that roads in the upper Midwestern state were cloaked in snow.
The weather service predicted the treacherous conditions would continue through the weekend across the country.
Heavy snow was expected in the southwestern state of New Mexico from a new storm, with as much as 18 inches possible, NWS said.
To the south, heavy rains were forecast in the central Gulf Coast, in the Florida Panhandle, and stretching east to the mid-Atlantic.
A risk of flash flooding was possible in a few areas.
The nasty weather was still no match for a colossal blizzard that smothered the eastern United States in January 2016.
That storm shut down New York and Washington, leaving 15 people dead and impacting some 85 million residents.
Forecasters said the storm — dubbed “Snowzilla” — dumped 22.2 inches in Washington and 25.1 inches in New York’s Central Park, the third highest accumulation since records began in 1869.

Topics: US winter

Related

0
World
US arrests Jewish sect members for kidnapping children
0
Offbeat
Michelle Obama leaps into the lead of most admired women in US poll

2-year-old Yemeni boy whose mother sued US to see him has died

Updated 4 min 39 sec ago
0

2-year-old Yemeni boy whose mother sued US to see him has died

Updated 4 min 39 sec ago
0
CALIFORNIA: The 2-year-old son of a Yemeni woman who sued the Trump administration to let her into the country to be with the ailing boy has died.
Abdullah Hassan died Friday in UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, where his father Ali Hassan brought him in the fall to get treatment for a genetic brain disorder.
Ali Hassan is a US citizen who lives in Stockton, California. He and his wife Shaima Swileh moved to Egypt after marrying in Yemen in 2016. Swileh is not an American citizen and remained in Egypt while fighting for a visa.
“We are heartbroken. We had to say goodbye to our baby, the light of our lives,” Ali Hassan said.
Swileh held her son for the first time in the hospital 10 days ago.
A funeral is scheduled for Saturday.
Swileh had been trying to get a visa since 2017, so the family could move to the United States.
Citizens from Yemen and four other mostly Muslim countries, along with North Korea and Venezuela, are restricted from coming to the United States under President Donald Trump’ s travel ban.
When the boy’s health worsened, the father went ahead to California in October to get their son help, and Swileh remained in Egypt hoping for a visa. As the couple fought for a waiver, doctors put Abdullah on life support.
“My wife is calling me every day wanting to kiss and hold her son for the one last time,” said Ali Hassan, choking up at a news conference earlier this month.
He started losing hope and was considering pulling his son off life support to end his suffering. But then a hospital social worker reached out to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which sued on Dec. 16, said Basim Elkarra, executive director of the group in Sacramento.
The State Department granted Swileh a waiver the next day.
“With their courage, this family has inspired our nation to confront the realities of Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban,” said Saad Sweilem, a lawyer with the council who represents the family. “In his short life, Abdullah has been a guiding light for all of us in the fight against xenophobia and family separation.”

Latest updates

2-year-old Yemeni boy whose mother sued US to see him has died
0
Former Nigerian President Shehu Shagari dies at 93
0
Small French yellow vest protests in Paris, after violence
0
Saudi Arabia destroys Houthi ballistic missile fired toward Najran
0
UK to spend over $130 million on ferries to cope with no-deal Brexit
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.