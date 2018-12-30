You are here

  • Home
  • US commanders want Kurdish fighters in Syria to keep weapons
﻿

US commanders want Kurdish fighters in Syria to keep weapons

A member of the Manbij military council stands guard the street in the northern Syrian town of Manbij on Saturday. (AFP)
Updated 30 December 2018
Reuters
0

US commanders want Kurdish fighters in Syria to keep weapons

  • The US officials said Trump’s announcement has upset US commanders, who view his decision as a betrayal of the Kurdish YPG militia, which has led the fight to eradicate Daesh from northeastern Syria
Updated 30 December 2018
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: US commanders planning for the withdrawal of US troops from Syria are recommending that Kurdish fighters battling Daesh be allowed to keep US-supplied weapons, four US officials said, a move that would likely anger NATO ally Turkey.
Three of the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the recommendations were part of discussions on a draft plan by the US military. It is unclear what the Pentagon will ultimately recommend to the White House.
Discussions are still at an early stage inside the Pentagon and no decision has yet been made, the officials said. The plan will then be presented to the White House in the coming days with US President Donald Trump making the final decision.
The Pentagon said it would be “inappropriate” and premature to comment on what will happen with the weapons.
“Planning is ongoing, and focused on executing a deliberate and controlled withdrawal of forces while taking all measures possible to ensure our troops’ safety,” said Commander Sean Robertson, a Pentagon spokesman.
The White House did not comment. Trump last week abruptly ordered a complete withdrawal of US troops from Syria, drawing widespread criticism and prompting Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’ resignation.
The US officials said Trump’s announcement has upset US commanders, who view his decision as a betrayal of the Kurdish YPG militia, which has led the fight to eradicate Daesh from northeastern Syria.
Ankara views the YPG as an extension of a Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey. Turkey has threatened to launch an offensive against the YPG, raising fears of a surge in violence that could harm hundreds of thousands of civilians. The US told the YPG that they would be armed by Washington until the fight against Daesh was completed, one of the US officials said.
“The fight isn’t over. We can’t simply start asking for the weapons back,” said the official.
The proposal to leave US-supplied weapons with the YPG, which could include anti-tank missiles, armored vehicles and mortars, would reassure Kurdish allies that they were not being abandoned.
But Turkey wants the US to take the weapons back, so the commanders’ recommendation, if confirmed, could complicate Trump’s plan to allow Turkey to finish off the fight against Daesh inside Syria.
The Pentagon keeps records of the weapons it has supplied to the YPG and their chain of custody. But, the US officials said, it would be nearly impossible to locate all of the equipment.
 

Topics: Syria

Related

0
Middle-East
Russia, Turkey to coordinate on Syria after US pullout
Analysis 0
Middle-East
Turkish, Syrian forces edge close to each other in Manbij

Morocco arrests Swiss national in connection with killing of Scandinavians

A Moroccan policeman stands guard at the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation office in Sale, March 23, 2015. (REUTERS)
Updated 30 December 2018
Reuters
0

Morocco arrests Swiss national in connection with killing of Scandinavians

  • The man arrested is also suspected of “involvement in recruiting Moroccan and sub-Saharan nationals to carry out terrorist plots in Morocco against foreign targets
Updated 30 December 2018
Reuters
0

RABAT: Morocco arrested a Swiss national on Saturday in connection with the killing of two Scandinavian women, the counter-terrorism agency said.
Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, from Denmark, and Maren Ueland, 28, from Norway were found dead early on Dec. 17 near the village of Imlil in the Atlas Mountains.
The man arrested is also suspected of “involvement in recruiting Moroccan and sub-Saharan nationals to carry out terrorist plots in Morocco against foreign targets and security forces in order to take hold of their service weapons,” the Central Bureau for Judicial Investigations (BCIJ) said.
It said also held Spanish nationality with residence in Morocco.
Nineteen other men have been arrested in connection with the case, including four main suspects who had pledged allegiance to Islamic State in a video made three days before the tourists’ bodies were found.
Police and domestic intelligence spokesman Boubker Sabik this week described the four men as “lone wolves,” and said “the crime was not coordinated with Islamic State.”
Compared with other countries in North Africa, Morocco has been largely insulated from militant attacks.
The most recent took place in April 2011, when 17 people were killed in the bombing of a restaurant in Marrakech. In 2017 and 2018, Morocco said it dismantled 20 militant cells planning attacks in the country.

Topics: Morocco

Related

0
Middle-East
Nine more arrested in Morocco over murder of Scandinavian tourists
0
Middle-East
Suspects in murder of Scandinavian women in Morocco pledged allegiance to Daesh

Latest updates

China probe readies to land on dark side of the moon — Xinhua
0
Colombia investigates possible plot to assassinate president
0
Cyberattack hits US newspaper distribution
0
Bangladesh opposition leader expects victory if vote is fair
0
Saudi Arabia to host next round of peace talks on Afghanistan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.