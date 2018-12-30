Dubai Duty Free sales soar above $2bn

Search form

A picture take on September 14, 2017 shows a general view of the Duty Free shop at Dubai’s International Airport. (AFP)
0

DUBAI: Annual sales clocked up by Dubai Duty Free (DDF) hit 7.3 billion dirhams ($2 billion) on Saturday morning, the emirate’s airport retailer said in a statement.
The sales figure marks a record for DDF, which reported 7.05 billion dirhams in sales in 2017, although the rate of growth has slowed. The retailer reported sales worth 6.6 billion dirhams in 2016.
“2018 has been a good year for Dubai Duty Free, and we have been building up toward the $2 billion sales figure all year,” said Colm McLoughlin, CEO of Dubai Duty Free.
“We have been tracking the sales figures hour by hour over the past couple of days and it is fantastic to have achieved this figure before the end of the year.”
A Danish couple, purchasing a 1,999 dirham camera, pushed DDF through the $2 billion barrier — and were presented with a $2,000 gift card.
Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said last month that he expected more than 90 million passengers to use Dubai International Airport this year.

China probe readies to land on dark side of the moon — Xinhua

A Delta jet inbound to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport crosses in front of the the moon, in a waning gibbous phase and briefly visible on an otherwise cloudy day, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Seattle. (AP)
Reuters
  • China aims to catch up with Russia and the United States to become a major space power by 2030
Reuters
SHANGHAI: A Chinese space probe is moving into position to land on the dark side of the moon for the first time, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday, a mission seen as an important step as the country looks to push forward its space program.
The probe, the Chang’e-4, entered a planned orbit on Sunday “to prepare for the first-ever soft landing on the far side of the moon,” the news agency said, citing the China National Space Administration. It didn’t say when the landing would occur.
The moon is tidally locked to Earth, rotating at the same rate that it orbits our planet, so the far side — or the “dark side” — is never visible from Earth. Previous spacecraft have seen the far side of the moon, but none has landed on it.
China launched the Chang’e-4 probe earlier this month, carried by a Long March-3B rocket. It includes a lander and a rover to explore the surface of the moon.
Xinhua said that the probe had entered an elliptical lunar orbit at 08.55 Beijing time, which brought it at its closest point just 15 kilometers away from the surface of the moon. The Chang’e-4 first entered a lunar orbit on Dec. 12.
The tasks of the Chang’e-4 include astronomical observation, surveying the moon’s terrain, landform and mineral composition, and measuring the neutron radiation and neutral atoms to study the environment on the far side of the moon.
China aims to catch up with Russia and the United States to become a major space power by 2030. It is planning to launch construction of its own manned space station next year.
However, while China has insisted its ambitions are purely peaceful, the US Defense Department has accused it of pursuing activities aimed at preventing other nations from using space-based assets during a crisis.
The space control center will select a “proper time” to land the probe on the far side of the moon, Xinhua reported. Its descent is being aided by a relay satellite, the Queqiao, or Magpie Bridge.

