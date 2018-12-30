You are here

  • Home
  • Yemenis’ in-between moments amid civil war
﻿

Yemenis’ in-between moments amid civil war

Armed Yemeni tribesmen from the Popular Resistance Committees in the west of Marib province, east of the capital, Sanaa on May 21, 2015 as they continue to battle Shiite Houthi rebels. (AFP)
Updated 30 December 2018
AP
0

Yemenis’ in-between moments amid civil war

  • In government-controlled Marib, an ice cream vendor circulated on a bicycle, playing a recording of a bell jingling to draw customers
Updated 30 December 2018
AP
0

IBB, YEMEN: A Yemeni farmer lounged on the ground by the side of the road, gazing at the beauty of the green mountain landscape, where the terraces were planted with corn, barbary figs and qat.
Absorbed in contemplation, he didn’t move or react to any noise, a world away from the war tearing apart his country.
In travels across Yemen, these “in-between” moments are found everywhere — Yemenis fitting their normal lives in between the destruction wreaked by four years of civil war.
That destruction has been terrible, with starving children, families driven across the country to seek safety, homes, schools and hospitals flattened, rampant militias inflicting bloodshed and torture.
The country is split between a north held by militants known as Houthis and a south held by forces loyal to the government and the Arab coalition that supports it.
But on both sides of that divide, Yemenis deal with the chaos in very similar ways and press ahead with their lives. Amid the conflict, it is easy to forget that — and forget how stunningly beautiful the country is with its majestic mountain landscape.
In the south, the mountains are harsh, barren and dry. Crossing north, the landscape transforms. The temperature drops a few degrees. The mountains are steeper and are wet, lush and green, watered with monsoon rains.
Yemen’s roads are arduous. A route that should take two hours can take 14 because of bad roads and the need to avoid battle zones and land mines. Along the highways are the tattered and abandoned remains of advertising billboards, a small reminder of the ruined economy.
In government-controlled Marib, an ice cream vendor circulated on a bicycle, playing a recording of a bell jingling to draw customers. There were no children around, but some militiamen — AK-47s slung over their shoulders — stopped him to buy some. The gunmen sat in the bed of a pickup, slurped their ice cream and then smoked cigarettes. Elsewhere, local residents picnicked, swam and took selfies at the reservoir at Marib Dam.
The in-between moments can be very small. Like a man in the town of Ibb who drove a truck whose roof was crumpled in, nearly smashed on top of him.

Topics: Yemen Marib

Related

0
Middle-East
Houthis begin withdrawal from Yemen's Hodeidah port: UN
0
World
2-year-old Yemeni boy whose mother sued US to see him has died

Morocco arrests Swiss national in connection with killing of Scandinavians

A Moroccan policeman stands guard at the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation office in Sale, March 23, 2015. (REUTERS)
Updated 30 December 2018
Reuters
0

Morocco arrests Swiss national in connection with killing of Scandinavians

  • The man arrested is also suspected of “involvement in recruiting Moroccan and sub-Saharan nationals to carry out terrorist plots in Morocco against foreign targets
Updated 30 December 2018
Reuters
0

RABAT: Morocco arrested a Swiss national on Saturday in connection with the killing of two Scandinavian women, the counter-terrorism agency said.
Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, from Denmark, and Maren Ueland, 28, from Norway were found dead early on Dec. 17 near the village of Imlil in the Atlas Mountains.
The man arrested is also suspected of “involvement in recruiting Moroccan and sub-Saharan nationals to carry out terrorist plots in Morocco against foreign targets and security forces in order to take hold of their service weapons,” the Central Bureau for Judicial Investigations (BCIJ) said.
It said also held Spanish nationality with residence in Morocco.
Nineteen other men have been arrested in connection with the case, including four main suspects who had pledged allegiance to Islamic State in a video made three days before the tourists’ bodies were found.
Police and domestic intelligence spokesman Boubker Sabik this week described the four men as “lone wolves,” and said “the crime was not coordinated with Islamic State.”
Compared with other countries in North Africa, Morocco has been largely insulated from militant attacks.
The most recent took place in April 2011, when 17 people were killed in the bombing of a restaurant in Marrakech. In 2017 and 2018, Morocco said it dismantled 20 militant cells planning attacks in the country.

Topics: Morocco

Related

0
Middle-East
Nine more arrested in Morocco over murder of Scandinavian tourists
0
Middle-East
Suspects in murder of Scandinavian women in Morocco pledged allegiance to Daesh

Latest updates

China probe readies to land on dark side of the moon — Xinhua
0
Colombia investigates possible plot to assassinate president
0
Cyberattack hits US newspaper distribution
0
Bangladesh opposition leader expects victory if vote is fair
0
Saudi Arabia to host next round of peace talks on Afghanistan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.