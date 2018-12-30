Saudi Arabia’s relief agency to assist Tajikistan, Somalia in relief projects

JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Saturday signed agreements with Tajikistan’s Emergency and Civil Defense Committee and the Land Reclamation and Irrigation Agency to support relief projects for people affected by seasonal floods and other natural disasters.

KSRelief Assistant General Supervisor Ahmed bin Ali Al-Bayez signed the agreements on the center’s behalf.

Under the agreement with the Emergency and Civil Defense Committee of Tajikistan, KSRelief will extend financial assistance for the purchase of necessary equipment and formation of rapid response teams.

The second deal aims at providing Tajik Land Reclamation and Irrigation Agency with funds to maintain its concrete fenders project in its rivers to protect villages.

The Kingdom’s humanitarian tenders in accordance with the official Saudi Aid Platform in its current phase (2007-2017) has reached a total of $32.83 billion.

The number of the Kingdom’s humanitarian, development and philanthropic projects reached 1,084, with a total of $31.90 billion for 78 benefiting countries.

Meanwhile, KSRelief announced it has improved access to drinking water, personal use and sanitation in the most needy areas of Somalia with a value of $2 million, benefiting 60,000 people, in cooperation with the Norwegian Refugee Council.

The center worked to secure drinking water sources and personal use in the most needy areas of Somalia by digging six water wells at a depth of 250 meters, implementing extensions for water pipelines and setting up six solar pumps to ensure access to water in suitable quantities due to dry areas.

The King Salman Relief Center also improved access to sanitation, hygiene and training by establishing 600 toilets, 300 of them in south-central Somalia and 300 others in the Puntland region of north-eastern Somalia.

The Center also trained and educated 100 trainees in various activities in the targeted areas.

The aid comes as part of the humanitarian and relief efforts of the Kingdom, represented by the center, to support the needy in Somalia.