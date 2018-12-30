You are here

  What We Are Reading Today: Village Atheists
What We Are Reading Today: Village Atheists

Author: Leigh Eric Schmidt

A much-maligned minority throughout American history, atheists have been cast as a threat to the nation’s moral fabric, barred from holding public office, and branded as irreligious misfits.
Yet, village atheists — as these godless freethinkers came to be known by the close of the 19t century — were also hailed for their gutsy dissent from stultifying pieties and for posing a necessary secularist challenge to majoritarian entanglements of church and state.
Village Atheists explores the complex cultural terrain that unbelievers have long had to navigate in their fight to secure equal rights and liberties in American public life, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
Leigh Eric Schmidt rebuilds the history of American secularism from the ground up, giving flesh and blood to these outspoken infidels, including itinerant lecturer Samuel Porter Putnam; rough-edged cartoonist Watson Heston; convicted blasphemer Charles B. Reynolds; and reformer Elmina D. Slenker. He describes their everyday confrontations with devout neighbors.

What We Are Reading Today: Two Cheers for Higher Education

Updated 29 December 2018
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Two Cheers for Higher Education

Updated 29 December 2018
Arab News
0

Author: Steven Brint

Crushing student debt, rapidly eroding state funding, faculty embroiled in speech controversies, a higher education market disrupted by online competition — today’s headlines suggest that universities’ power to advance knowledge and shape American society is rapidly declining. But Steven Brint, a renowned analyst of academic institutions, has tracked numerous trends demonstrating their vitality, according to a review on the website of Princeton University Press. After a recent period that witnessed soaring student enrolment and ample research funding, universities, he argues, are in a better position than ever before.
Focusing on the years 1980–2015, Brint details the trajectory of US universities, which was influenced by evolving standards of disciplinary professionalism, market-driven partnerships (especially with scientific and technological innovators outside academia), and the goal of social inclusion. Opportunities for economic mobility are expanding even as academic expectations decline.

