What We Are Reading Today: Village Atheists

Author: Leigh Eric Schmidt



A much-maligned minority throughout American history, atheists have been cast as a threat to the nation’s moral fabric, barred from holding public office, and branded as irreligious misfits.

Yet, village atheists — as these godless freethinkers came to be known by the close of the 19t century — were also hailed for their gutsy dissent from stultifying pieties and for posing a necessary secularist challenge to majoritarian entanglements of church and state.

Village Atheists explores the complex cultural terrain that unbelievers have long had to navigate in their fight to secure equal rights and liberties in American public life, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.

Leigh Eric Schmidt rebuilds the history of American secularism from the ground up, giving flesh and blood to these outspoken infidels, including itinerant lecturer Samuel Porter Putnam; rough-edged cartoonist Watson Heston; convicted blasphemer Charles B. Reynolds; and reformer Elmina D. Slenker. He describes their everyday confrontations with devout neighbors.