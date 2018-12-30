You are here

Flights resume at Hanover airport after car on runway scare

Vehicles of the emergency services are seen at the airport in Hanover on December 29, 2018 after a security incident resulted in flight operations been suspended when a man broke through a gate with a car before being stopped by Police. (AFP)
Updated 30 December 2018
AP
Flights resume at Hanover airport after car on runway scare

  • The car, registered in Poland, had been searched but no weapons were found, a police spokesman told the German DPA news agency
Updated 30 December 2018
AP
BERLIN: A man forced open a locked gate on the security perimeter of Hannover Airport in northern Germany and drove a car onto the airfield Saturday before coming to a halt underneath an airliner and being detained, police said.
No one was hurt in the incident, but flights were suspended for more than four hours.
Police said a test suggested that the driver, who told them he was a 21-year-old from Poland, was under the influence of drugs and there were no indications that his actions were terror-related.
The man drove his BMW onto the airport apron after forcing open a gate, and was pursued by police until he came to a stop underneath a Greek airline’s Airbus A320 that was standing on the tarmac with 172 passengers on board, a police statement said. Officers then overpowered the man in his car and arrested him.
Takeoffs and landings were halted while police experts examined the car. They found no traces of explosives, and flight operations resumed shortly after 8 p.m. — about 4½ hours after the man drove onto the airfield. No other dangerous substances were found in the vehicle or on the driver.
The man was believed to have acted alone. He apparently has no official residence in Germany.
Federal police told the German news agency dpa that the driver tested positive for amphetamines and cocaine. They said the man wasn’t carrying an identity card.
The police statement issued later Saturday said authorities had taken a blood sample and were still working to be certain of his identity.
Police opened an investigation on suspicion of dangerous interference in air traffic and resisting officers, and were considering whether to have the man taken before a judge Sunday to try to have him kept in custody. His motive remained unclear.
The international airport in Hannover handled 5.87 million passengers last year, though it isn’t one of Germany’s top hubs.

Topics: Hanover Germany

Taliban dismiss Afghanistan's peace talks offer

Updated 25 min 44 sec ago
Reuters
Taliban dismiss Afghanistan’s peace talks offer

  • The Taliban have refused to hold formal talks with the Western-backed Afghan government
  • Representatives from the Taliban, the US and regional countries met this month in the UAE for talks to end the 17-year war in Afghanistan
Updated 25 min 44 sec ago
Reuters
KABUL/PESHAWAR: The Taliban have rejected Kabul’s offer of talks next month in Saudi Arabia where the militants, fighting to restore strict Islamic law in Afghanistan, will meet US officials to further peace efforts, a Taliban leader said on Sunday.
Representatives from the Taliban, the United States and regional countries met this month in the UAE for talks to end the 17-year war in Afghanistan.
But the Taliban have refused to hold formal talks with the Western-backed Afghan government.
“We will meet the US officials in Saudi Arabia in January next year and we will start our talks that remained incomplete in Abu Dhabi,” a member of the Taliban’s decision-making Leadership Council told Reuters. “However, we have made it clear to all the stakeholders that we will not talk to the Afghan government.”
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also said the leaders of the group would not talk to the Afghan government.
The militants have insisted on first reaching an agreement with the United States, which the group sees as the main force in Afghanistan since US-led forces toppled the Taliban government in 2001.
Diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict have intensified after Taliban representatives started meeting US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad this year. Officials from the warring sides have met at least three times to discuss the withdrawal of international forces and a cease-fire in 2019.
But the United States has insisted that any final settlement must be led by the Afghans.
According to data from the NATO-led Resolute Support mission published in November, the government of President Ashraf Ghani has control or influence over 65 percent of the population but only 55.5 percent of Afghanistan’s 407 districts, less than at any time since 2001. The Taliban say they control 70 percent of the country.
A close aide to Ghani said the government would keep trying to establish a direct line of diplomatic communication with the Taliban.
“Talks should be Afghan-led and Afghan-owned,” the aide said on condition of anonymity. “It is important that the Taliban acknowledge this fact.”
US President Donald Trump has announced a pullout of American troops from Syria, a decision that prompted the resignation of Defense Secretary James Mattis, and there have been reports that he is considering a partial pullout from Afghanistan.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

