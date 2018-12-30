You are here

Bangladesh opposition leader expects victory if vote is fair

In this photo taken on December 29, 2018, Kamal Hossain (C), Bangladeshi lawyer and leader of the National Unity Front Alliance, speaks to the media on the eve of the general election in Dhaka. (AFP)
Updated 30 December 2018
AP
Updated 30 December 2018

  • Hossain supported Hasina as part of a grand coalition in 2008 elections, when the Awami League and its allies secured 270 of the 300 seats in Bangladesh’s Parliament
Updated 30 December 2018
AP
DHAKA, Bangladesh: When the founding leader of Bangladesh, father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was assassinated in 1975 after helping achieve independence from Pakistan, then-Foreign Minister Kamal Hossain abandoned a state visit in Europe to rush to her side.
Now Hossain, 82, is helming a popular opposition against Hasina that aims to prevent his former Awami League party from maintaining its hold on Bangladesh in Sunday’s parliamentary elections.
“There should be a very decisive victory for the opposition if it’s free and fair,” Hossain said in an interview Saturday with The Associated Press. “If there is some kind of a decision in favor of the present government, I can assure you that it will not be a free and fair election.”
A respected Oxford-educated lawyer, Hossain emerged as an improbable opposition leader after a court disqualified Hasina’s chief rival, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, because she is serving a 17-year sentence for corruption.
Although Zia is in solitary confinement in a colonial-era jail, she is not alone: More than 15,000 opposition party activists and critics have been arrested since November, the vice chairman of Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party said Saturday. At least nine people have been killed in campaign-related skirmishes, the party said.
“The urge for power can make someone who’s human into something less than human,” Hossain said of Hasina.
Hossain supported Hasina as part of a grand coalition in 2008 elections, when the Awami League and its allies secured 270 of the 300 seats in Bangladesh’s Parliament.
But in 2014, Zia and the BNP boycotted the polls, leaving more than half of the parliamentary seats uncontested. Voter turnout in the country of 160 million was a dismal 22 percent, and the Awami League’s landslide victory was met with violent protests that left at least 22 people dead.
Hossain is among those who see that election as illegitimate. He said the government since then has been characterized by “unprecedented corruption” and “political patronage of the crudest kind.” He said Hasina — the daughter of a revolutionary fighter and his former benefactor — has shown increasing authoritarian tendencies.
The ruling party has challenged that narrative by focusing on Bangladesh’s plaudits by the World Bank and others as a development success story. Its economy grew nearly 8 percent this year on greater agricultural production and the South Asian country’s booming garments exports industry, the second-largest in the world after China.
The Awami League says its supporters also have been targeted during the run-up to the vote, alleging in a statement Saturday that opposition activists had killed six of their party leaders and injured hundreds more in bomb and arson attacks.
Hasina implored her supporters to stay at polling stations Sunday until the votes had been counted.
“I am alerting all, don’t get confused even if the BNP announces that they are boycotting the election,” Hasina said while visiting a party leader injured in campaign violence at a military-run hospital in Dhaka.
“I want to say, maybe the BNP would say at one point of the election that they are withdrawing from the race, we will not compete. Don’t trust them. It could be a ploy,” she said.
Hossain, too, said he is telling his supporters to stay at voting centers — even at the risk of violence.
“We are saying very strongly ... whatever we do, let us stick it out, however ugly,” he said.

Topics: Bangladesh Dhaka

Taliban dismiss Afghanistan’s peace talks offer

KABUL/PESHAWAR: The Taliban have rejected Kabul’s offer of talks next month in Saudi Arabia where the militants, fighting to restore strict Islamic law in Afghanistan, will meet US officials to further peace efforts, a Taliban leader said on Sunday.
Representatives from the Taliban, the United States and regional countries met this month in the UAE for talks to end the 17-year war in Afghanistan.
But the Taliban have refused to hold formal talks with the Western-backed Afghan government.
“We will meet the US officials in Saudi Arabia in January next year and we will start our talks that remained incomplete in Abu Dhabi,” a member of the Taliban’s decision-making Leadership Council told Reuters. “However, we have made it clear to all the stakeholders that we will not talk to the Afghan government.”
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also said the leaders of the group would not talk to the Afghan government.
The militants have insisted on first reaching an agreement with the United States, which the group sees as the main force in Afghanistan since US-led forces toppled the Taliban government in 2001.
Diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict have intensified after Taliban representatives started meeting US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad this year. Officials from the warring sides have met at least three times to discuss the withdrawal of international forces and a cease-fire in 2019.
But the United States has insisted that any final settlement must be led by the Afghans.
According to data from the NATO-led Resolute Support mission published in November, the government of President Ashraf Ghani has control or influence over 65 percent of the population but only 55.5 percent of Afghanistan’s 407 districts, less than at any time since 2001. The Taliban say they control 70 percent of the country.
A close aide to Ghani said the government would keep trying to establish a direct line of diplomatic communication with the Taliban.
“Talks should be Afghan-led and Afghan-owned,” the aide said on condition of anonymity. “It is important that the Taliban acknowledge this fact.”
US President Donald Trump has announced a pullout of American troops from Syria, a decision that prompted the resignation of Defense Secretary James Mattis, and there have been reports that he is considering a partial pullout from Afghanistan.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

