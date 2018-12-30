You are here

  • Home
  • Cyberattack hits US newspaper distribution
﻿

Cyberattack hits US newspaper distribution

In this file photo taken on January 23, 2018 a person works at a computer during the 10th International Cybersecurity Forum in Lille, France. (AFP)
Updated 30 December 2018
Reuters
0

Cyberattack hits US newspaper distribution

  • Most San Diego Union-Tribune subscribers were without a newspaper on Saturday as the virus infected the company’s business systems
Updated 30 December 2018
Reuters
0

LOS ANGELES: A cyberattack caused major printing and delivery disruptions on Saturday at the Los Angeles Times and other major US newspapers, including ones owned by Tribune Publishing Co. such as the Chicago Tribune and Baltimore Sun.
The cyberattack appeared to originate outside the United States, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.
The attack led to distribution delays in the Saturday edition of The Times, Tribune, Sun and other newspapers that share a production platform in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Tribune Publishing, whose newspapers also include the New York Daily News and Orlando Sentinel, said it first detected the malware on Friday.
The West Coast editions of the Wall Street Journal and New York Times were hit as they are also printed on the shared production platform, the Los Angeles Times said.
Tribune Publishing spokeswoman Marisa Kollias said the virus hurt back-office systems used to publish and produce “newspapers across our properties.”
“There is no evidence that customer credit card information or personally identifiable information has been compromised,” Kollias said in a statement
The Wall Street Journal and New York Times did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Most San Diego Union-Tribune subscribers were without a newspaper on Saturday as the virus infected the company’s business systems and hobbled its ability to publish, the paper’s editor and publisher Jeff Light wrote on its website.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security said it was studying the situation.
“We are aware of reports of a potential cyber incident affecting several news outlets, and are working with our government and industry partners to better understand the situation,” said DHS spokeswoman Katie Waldman in a statement.
Representatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation were not immediately available for comment.

Topics: Los Angeles Times

Related

0
Middle-East
Jordan to rethink controversial cybercrimes law
Special 0
Pakistan
Pakistan says ready to counter cyber-security threats

Turkey probes prominent TV anchor

Updated 29 December 2018
AFP
0

Turkey probes prominent TV anchor

  • Turkey’s Fox Haber channel’s Fatih Portakal is being investigated for “openly inciting others to commit a crime”
  • The investigation comes after two famous Turkish actors were accused of insulting Erdogan during a television program on Halk TV last week
Updated 29 December 2018
AFP
0

ISTANBUL: A Turkish prosecutor on Friday launched an investigation into a prominent TV news presenter less than two weeks after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lambasted the journalist, local media reported.
The prosecutor’s office said it was investigating Turkey’s Fox Haber channel’s Fatih Portakal for “openly inciting others to commit a crime” after the journalist speculated whether Turks could protest like those in the “Yellow Vest” movement in France, Hurriyet and Milliyet dailies said.
“Come on, let’s have a peaceful protest, a protest against ... rising natural gas fees. Come on, let’s do it. Would we be able to do it?” the journalist who has over six million followers on Twitter asked.
“For the love of God, tell me how many people would come out?” Portakal demanded as he speculated about the impact of Turks’ fears of protesting in a news program on December 10.
During anti-government protests in 2013, Erdogan was criticized for the police’s heavy-handed crackdown against demonstrators.
Portakal’s comments were interpreted by Turkish officials as a call for protests as the country is suffering high inflation. Consumer prices reached over 25 percent in October before falling to 21.62 percent in November.
Portakal had made the comments during a news segment about France’s “yellow vest” movement, which started as a demonstration against fuel price hikes in November but has since snowballed into broader anti-government opposition.
Erdogan has repeatedly criticized the journalist for his comments, saying in mid-December: “He is calling people to get out on the street. Know your place! If you don’t know your place, the people will teach you a lesson.”
Earlier this week, Turkey’s audiovisual authority RTUK fined Fox Haber Turkey for an undisclosed amount and said the channel had to suspend three future broadcasts of the primetime news show.
Fox Haber Turkey gives greater coverage to the opposition parties than other mainstream channels in an increasingly constricted media landscape in Turkey under the rule of Erdogan.
Fox Haber, which means Fox News in Turkish, is not linked to the Fox News Channel in the United States.
The investigation comes after two famous Turkish actors were accused of insulting Erdogan during a television program on Halk TV last week.
An Istanbul court on Monday released the two men on conditional bail after they were summoned to give statements to prosecutors.
Turkey’s allies and human rights defenders have raised concerns over a clampdown on freedom of expression under Erdogan, with dozens of journalists and civil society activists imprisoned.

Topics: Turkey

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey detains dozens over alleged Daesh links
Update 0
Middle-East
Erdogan:Turkey has no business in Syria's Manbij if YPG militia leaves

Latest updates

Philippine storm death toll rises to 22
0
Houthis blocked aid convoy from leaving Hodeidah for Sanaa
0
Taliban dismiss Afghanistan’s peace talks offer
0
Israeli hard-line ministers to form new party ahead of vote
0
Heatwave bakes Australia for 7th straight day as northern cyclone brews
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.