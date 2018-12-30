Colombia investigates possible plot to assassinate president

You are here

Colombia's President Ivan Duque right, and Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez attend a swearing-in ceremony for the new military and police commanders, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. (AP)
Colombia's President Ivan Duque reviews the troops during a swearing-in ceremony for the new military and police commanders, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. (AP)
  • The two neighboring countries have had tense relations for years, with soldiers and helicopters from the Bolivarian National Guard regularly crossing the porous border into Colombia
BOGOTA, Colombia: Colombian authorities are investigating a possible plot involving Venezuelans to assassinate President Ivan Duque, a top official said Saturday night.
Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes said Colombia’s intelligence services had been hearing chatter about alleged plans to kill the conservative Duque. He said the arrest in recent days of three Venezuelans in possession of assault weapons had heightened authorities’ concern.
“With immense concern and the utmost condemnation, I want to inform the international community that, in effect, for the past several months intelligence investigations have been taking place about possible attacks on the president’s life,” Holmes said in a video posted on Twitter that interrupted the normally end-of-year news lull in the South American nation.
Blu Radio reported that the Venezuelans arrested in the northern Caribbean cities of Valledupar and Barranquilla this month had in their possession an assault rifle with a telescopic scope as well as a 9-mm mini-Uzi, ammunition and stun grenade.
Citing sources it didn’t identify, Blu said any alleged plot would have likely had the support of armed Colombian leftist rebels or drug-trafficking organizations and would have been timed to coincide with the start of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s second term next month.
Holmes’ 90-second video did not cite any evidence and carefully avoided saying whether authorities had verified the existence of any conspiracy.
There was no immediate reaction from Venezuela’s government.
Holmes appealed to Colombians to share any information that they have that could affect the president’s safety. He also thanked the cooperation of unidentified foreign intelligence agencies for helping protect Duque.
Duque, who took office in August, has been leading a diplomatic effort in Latin America to isolate Venezuela’s socialist government as Maduro looks to cement his hold on power amid a devastating economic crisis that has seen millions of Venezuelans flee to escape widespread food shortages and hyperinflation.
Colombia, the US and several other foreign governments say Maduro’s election victory in May amid an opposition boycott and allegations of vote-rigging was illegitimate and are urging the embattled leader to call new elections in which all of his opponents, several of whom have been exiled or banned from holding office, be allowed to run.
Maduro in recent weeks has been ratcheting up his rhetoric against Colombia, accusing his neighbor of plotting with the US to violently oust him from power.

Duterte under fire for saying he ‘touched’ maid

  • In his latest remarks, Duterte recounted a confession he had with a priest in high school, detailing how he had entered the room of his maid while she was sleeping
  • Duterte and his aides often dismiss his controversial statements about women as a “joke” or insist they are taken out of context
MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte drew outrage Sunday after saying he “touched” his maid when he was a teenager, with women’s rights groups accusing him of attempted rape and encouraging sexual abuse.
Duterte frequently sparks uproar with his comments on women, including rape jokes and boasting about adultery.
In his latest remarks, Duterte recounted a confession he had with a priest in high school, detailing how he had entered the room of his maid while she was sleeping.
“I lifted the blanket... I tried to touch what was inside the panty,” Duterte said in a speech late Saturday.
“I was touching. She woke up. So I left the room.”
Duterte recounted telling the priest that he had then returned to the maid’s room and again tried to molest her.
Women’s rights political party Gabriela denounced Duterte’s “repulsive” comments and called for him to resign, saying he had confessed to attempted rape.
“Rape does not happen only through penile insertion. If it is a finger or an object it is considered rape,” said Joms Salvador, secretary general of Gabriela.
Duterte, 73, made the remarks as he blasted the Catholic Church over allegations of sexually abusing children.
The president, who brands the church the “most hypocritical institution” in the mainly Catholic nation, said Saturday that he and his classmates at school were molested during confession.
It was his latest tirade against bishops and priests who have been critical of his drug war which has left more than 5,000 people dead, according to official figures.
Duterte and his aides often dismiss his controversial statements about women as a “joke” or insist they are taken out of context.
Duterte provoked fury in 2016 when during an election campaign speech he said he had wanted to rape a “beautiful” Australian missionary who had been murdered in a Philippine prison riot.
Women’s advocates said Duterte’s latest comments endangered domestic workers.
More than a million Filipinos work abroad as domestic workers, according to the labor ministry.
“Flaunting abusive practices encourages the rape culture and in this case, sexual abuse of domestic workers,” said Jean Enriquez, executive director of the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women-Asia Pacific.
Duterte’s spokesman had yet to respond to requests for comment.

