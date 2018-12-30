You are here

  • Home
  • World’s tallest empty hotel lit up with North Korean propaganda
﻿

World’s tallest empty hotel lit up with North Korean propaganda

For several hours each night, the building that doesn’t have electricity inside becomes the backdrop of a massive light show in which more than 100,000 LEDs flash images of famous statues and monuments, bursts of fireworks, party symbols, and political slogans. (AP)
Updated 48 sec ago
AP
0

World’s tallest empty hotel lit up with North Korean propaganda

  • The four-minute main program begins with an animation showing the history of the nation, followed by homages to ideals like self-reliance and revolutionary spirit
  • The Ryugyong is a big part of the legacy of second-generation leader Kim Jong Il, current leader Kim Jong Un’s late father
Updated 48 sec ago
AP
0

PYONGYANG, North Korea: The 105-story Ryugyong Hotel has long been a blot on the Pyongyang skyline. The world’s tallest unoccupied building has towered over North Korea’s capital since 1987, a grand but empty pyramid entirely dark except for the lone aircraft warning light at its top.
Outsiders saw the unfinished building as the epitome of failure, while people inside the country took care to rarely mention it at all.
That is, until light designer Kim Yong Il made the building once again the talk of the town.
In a brilliant flip of the script, the Ryugyong has been reborn as a symbol of pride and North Korean ingenuity.
For several hours each night, the building that doesn’t have electricity inside becomes the backdrop of a massive light show in which more than 100,000 LEDs flash images of famous statues and monuments, bursts of fireworks, party symbols and political slogans.
The Ryugyong is still unfinished. There’s no public date when, or if, it will host its elusive first guest. Questions remain over whether the glass-and-concrete hotel is structurally sound. And North Korea’s electricity supply is limited as-is.
But never mind all that.
“I feel really proud,” Kim, the vice department director of the Korean Light Decoration Center, told The Associated Press in a recent interview at the foot of the hotel. “I made this magnificent design for this gigantic building and when people see it, it makes them feel good. It makes me proud to work as a designer.”
The display was first lit in April to mark the birthday of the country’s “eternal president,” Kim Il Sung.
Designer Kim said the preparations took about five months. He was in charge of the designing and programming the light display, which took him two months. Another specialist was responsible for the physical setup and electrical wiring.
Giant LED displays has been used around the world for many years — and on an even bigger building. Japanese designer Yusuke Murakami and a London-based company collaborated in 2016 on an LED animation on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s largest tower.
The 330-meter (1,083-feet) Ryugyong tower has three distinct sides. The main show is displayed on the front, while simpler designs light up the other two. For a conical section at the very top, Kim created the image of the red, white and blue North Korean flag waving in the wind. It is 40 meters tall and visible from any direction.
The four-minute main program begins with an animation showing the history of the nation, followed by homages to ideals like self-reliance and revolutionary spirit and a procession of 17 political slogans such as “single-minded unity,” “harmonious whole” and “100 battles, 100 victories.”
The lights are connected to a computerized controlling system about the size of a household DVD player.
“The whole program can be stored on an SD card and put into the controller,” Kim said. “We can do the diagnostics on a laptop.”
The Ryugyong is a big part of the legacy of second-generation leader Kim Jong Il, current leader Kim Jong Un’s late father.
He ordered it built as part Pyongyang’s preparations for the 13th World Festival of Youth and Students, which it hosted in 1989 as a kind of counterpoint to the 1988 Seoul Olympics. The Ryugyong was supposed to be the world’s tallest hotel, surpassing another in Singapore that was built by a South Korean company, but the building fell by the wayside as North Korea experienced a severe economic crash and famines in the 1990s after the fall of the Soviet Union.
It languished in limbo until Egypt’s Orascom Group, which established the North’s cellphone system, helped fund the completion of its glassy exterior in 2011.
Like his father, Kim Jong Un has a penchant for ambitious building projects, including 82- and 70-story residences in the capital’s “Ryomyong,” or “dawn,” district that opened last year and a massive science and technology complex with a main building shaped like a giant atom.
“The goal of setting up this light screen is to give confidence and hope for the future to our people,” Kim, the designer, said as he watched people walking by in the light of his massive display. “The response has been great. The national flag at the top of the building is hundreds of meters high and everyone can see it. It fills them with pride and confidence in being a citizen, willing to work very hard.”
He declined to guess when the hotel itself might open.
“That’s not my field,” he laughed.
But he said there’s no plan to turn off the Ryugyong light show, though updates could be in the works.
“We could change the content,” he said. “The demands and aspirations of the people and the times change, so we can change the program to reflect that.”

Topics: North Korea

Related

0
World
North Korea blasts UN resolution on rights abuse
0
World
US judge orders North Korea to pay $500 million in death of student Otto Warmbier

Colombia investigates possible plot to assassinate president

Colombia's President Ivan Duque reviews the troops during a swearing-in ceremony for the new military and police commanders, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. (AP)
Updated 56 min 41 sec ago
AP
0

Colombia investigates possible plot to assassinate president

  • The two neighboring countries have had tense relations for years, with soldiers and helicopters from the Bolivarian National Guard regularly crossing the porous border into Colombia
Updated 56 min 41 sec ago
AP
0

BOGOTA, Colombia: Colombian authorities are investigating a possible plot involving Venezuelans to assassinate President Ivan Duque, a top official said Saturday night.
Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes said Colombia’s intelligence services had been hearing chatter about alleged plans to kill the conservative Duque. He said the arrest in recent days of three Venezuelans in possession of assault weapons had heightened authorities’ concern.
“With immense concern and the utmost condemnation, I want to inform the international community that, in effect, for the past several months intelligence investigations have been taking place about possible attacks on the president’s life,” Holmes said in a video posted on Twitter that interrupted the normally end-of-year news lull in the South American nation.
Blu Radio reported that the Venezuelans arrested in the northern Caribbean cities of Valledupar and Barranquilla this month had in their possession an assault rifle with a telescopic scope as well as a 9-mm mini-Uzi, ammunition and stun grenade.
Citing sources it didn’t identify, Blu said any alleged plot would have likely had the support of armed Colombian leftist rebels or drug-trafficking organizations and would have been timed to coincide with the start of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s second term next month.
Holmes’ 90-second video did not cite any evidence and carefully avoided saying whether authorities had verified the existence of any conspiracy.
There was no immediate reaction from Venezuela’s government.
Holmes appealed to Colombians to share any information that they have that could affect the president’s safety. He also thanked the cooperation of unidentified foreign intelligence agencies for helping protect Duque.
Duque, who took office in August, has been leading a diplomatic effort in Latin America to isolate Venezuela’s socialist government as Maduro looks to cement his hold on power amid a devastating economic crisis that has seen millions of Venezuelans flee to escape widespread food shortages and hyperinflation.
Colombia, the US and several other foreign governments say Maduro’s election victory in May amid an opposition boycott and allegations of vote-rigging was illegitimate and are urging the embattled leader to call new elections in which all of his opponents, several of whom have been exiled or banned from holding office, be allowed to run.
Maduro in recent weeks has been ratcheting up his rhetoric against Colombia, accusing his neighbor of plotting with the US to violently oust him from power.

Topics: Colombia

Related

0
Media
Facebook dating service rolling out in Colombia
0
World
Colombia rescues 49 women from ‘sexual slavery’

Latest updates

World’s tallest empty hotel lit up with North Korean propaganda
0
China probe readies to land on dark side of the moon — Xinhua
0
Colombia investigates possible plot to assassinate president
0
Cyberattack hits US newspaper distribution
0
Bangladesh opposition leader expects victory if vote is fair
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.