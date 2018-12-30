Israeli hard-line ministers to form new party ahead of vote

You are here

Israeli lawmakers gave initial approval to a bill to dissolve parliament and hold early elections on April 9 and it was expected to be finalized later in the evening. (AFP)
JERUSALEM: Two senior Israeli Cabinet ministers announced Saturday that they are forming a new party to run in April elections, hoping to present a hard-line alternative to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party.
Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said they were leaving the Jewish Home party and would instead lead a new list of candidates.
The Jewish Home is a hard-line nationalist party that is especially popular with religious voters and West Bank settlers. Bennett and Shaked hope that their new movement, called “The New Right,” will have a broader appeal to both religious and secular voters.
Bennett has been the leader of the Jewish Home since 2012, and Shaked is one of the country’s most popular politicians.
Jewish Home has served as a junior partner to the Likud Party in the past two Israeli coalition governments. But Bennett and Shaked, who are both former aides to Netanyahu, have often been at odds with their former boss.
Bennett, for instance, has called for a much tougher response to Palestinian border protests and rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. He also is an outspoken opponent of Palestinian independence.
At his news conference, Bennett said that Netanyahu takes his religious partners for granted and believes he has them in his “pocket.”
In early polls, Likud is far ahead of all challengers and appears poised to lead the next government. If Bennett can siphon away Likud votes, he could be an influential member of the next coalition and be in a stronger position to shape government policies.

Topics: Israel

Morocco arrests Swiss national in connection with killing of Scandinavians

A Moroccan policeman stands guard at the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation office in Sale, March 23, 2015. (REUTERS)
Updated 30 December 2018
Updated 30 December 2018
Reuters
0

Morocco arrests Swiss national in connection with killing of Scandinavians

  • The man arrested is also suspected of “involvement in recruiting Moroccan and sub-Saharan nationals to carry out terrorist plots in Morocco against foreign targets
Updated 30 December 2018
Reuters
0

RABAT: Morocco arrested a Swiss national on Saturday in connection with the killing of two Scandinavian women, the counter-terrorism agency said.
Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, from Denmark, and Maren Ueland, 28, from Norway were found dead early on Dec. 17 near the village of Imlil in the Atlas Mountains.
The man arrested is also suspected of “involvement in recruiting Moroccan and sub-Saharan nationals to carry out terrorist plots in Morocco against foreign targets and security forces in order to take hold of their service weapons,” the Central Bureau for Judicial Investigations (BCIJ) said.
It said also held Spanish nationality with residence in Morocco.
Nineteen other men have been arrested in connection with the case, including four main suspects who had pledged allegiance to Islamic State in a video made three days before the tourists’ bodies were found.
Police and domestic intelligence spokesman Boubker Sabik this week described the four men as “lone wolves,” and said “the crime was not coordinated with Islamic State.”
Compared with other countries in North Africa, Morocco has been largely insulated from militant attacks.
The most recent took place in April 2011, when 17 people were killed in the bombing of a restaurant in Marrakech. In 2017 and 2018, Morocco said it dismantled 20 militant cells planning attacks in the country.

Topics: Morocco

