You are here

  • Home
  • Duterte under fire for saying he ‘touched’ maid
﻿

Duterte under fire for saying he ‘touched’ maid

Women’s advocates said Duterte’s latest comments endangered domestic workers. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 December 2018
AFP
0

Duterte under fire for saying he ‘touched’ maid

  • In his latest remarks, Duterte recounted a confession he had with a priest in high school, detailing how he had entered the room of his maid while she was sleeping
  • Duterte and his aides often dismiss his controversial statements about women as a “joke” or insist they are taken out of context
Updated 30 December 2018
AFP
0

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte drew outrage Sunday after saying he “touched” his maid when he was a teenager, with women’s rights groups accusing him of attempted rape and encouraging sexual abuse.
Duterte frequently sparks uproar with his comments on women, including rape jokes and boasting about adultery.
In his latest remarks, Duterte recounted a confession he had with a priest in high school, detailing how he had entered the room of his maid while she was sleeping.
“I lifted the blanket... I tried to touch what was inside the panty,” Duterte said in a speech late Saturday.
“I was touching. She woke up. So I left the room.”
Duterte recounted telling the priest that he had then returned to the maid’s room and again tried to molest her.
Women’s rights political party Gabriela denounced Duterte’s “repulsive” comments and called for him to resign, saying he had confessed to attempted rape.
“Rape does not happen only through penile insertion. If it is a finger or an object it is considered rape,” said Joms Salvador, secretary general of Gabriela.
Duterte, 73, made the remarks as he blasted the Catholic Church over allegations of sexually abusing children.
The president, who brands the church the “most hypocritical institution” in the mainly Catholic nation, said Saturday that he and his classmates at school were molested during confession.
It was his latest tirade against bishops and priests who have been critical of his drug war which has left more than 5,000 people dead, according to official figures.
Duterte and his aides often dismiss his controversial statements about women as a “joke” or insist they are taken out of context.
Duterte provoked fury in 2016 when during an election campaign speech he said he had wanted to rape a “beautiful” Australian missionary who had been murdered in a Philippine prison riot.
Women’s advocates said Duterte’s latest comments endangered domestic workers.
More than a million Filipinos work abroad as domestic workers, according to the labor ministry.
“Flaunting abusive practices encourages the rape culture and in this case, sexual abuse of domestic workers,” said Jean Enriquez, executive director of the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women-Asia Pacific.
Duterte’s spokesman had yet to respond to requests for comment.

Topics: Rodrigo Duterte Philippines

Related

0
World
Duterte seeks martial law extension in southern Philippines
0
World
Philippine senator dares Duterte to take drug test after marijuana joke

Polls close in Bangladesh, opposition reject election results as 17 killed in violence

Updated 33 min 21 sec ago
AFP
0

Polls close in Bangladesh, opposition reject election results as 17 killed in violence

Updated 33 min 21 sec ago
AFP
0

DHAKA: Bangladesh's opposition rejected election results Sunday that showed Prime Minister Sheikha Hasina heading for a landslide victory and demanded a new vote.

"We urge the election commission to void this farcial result immediately," opposition leader Kamal Hossain told reporters.

"We are demanding that a fresh election is held under a neutral government as early as possible," he added.

Meanwhile, election-related violence killed 17 people, a police spokesman said, including seven people from the ruling party and five from the opposition alliance.

Spokesman Sohel Rana said more than 20 people were injured.

Topics: Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina elections

Related

0
World
Bangladesh opposition leader expects victory if vote is fair

Latest updates

Jessica Kahawaty ends 2018 with an environmental wake-up call
0
Book Review: Charting the path toward a greener Middle East
0
Dubai’s traditional abra goes green
0
UAE regulator evaluating resuming flights by national carriers to Damascus
0
UN casts doubt on Houthi claims of Hodeidah withdrawal
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.