China to mark Year of the Pig with ‘Peppa Pig’ movie

Dubai’s traditional abra goes green

DUBAI: Dubai announced on Saturday the launch of the first “green” abra —a traditional Emirati wooden boat— that uses a combination of solar and battery powered energy.

The traditional wooden boat, usually petrol-powered, now has 26 batteries, with solar energy panels and a standby generator to recharge them, UAE news agency WAM reported.

The abra has the capacity for 20 passengers and is used by local residents as a means of transport to cross the creek. With the new upgrade, it now features a variety of modern necessities, such as USB ports for recharging cell phones.

The Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai conducted the first test run of hybrid abra and will continue to operate on a trial basis.

“The trial run of the Hybrid Abra supports the Green Economy for Sustainable Development initiative,” the Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Al-Tayer said.

The price for a ride remains consistent at 0.52 USD (AED 2) to travel across the creek.