Hamas denies Mubarak claim it sent militants to Egypt in 2011

Two former Egyptian presidents appeared Wednesday in the same Cairo courtroom, with Mubarak testifying in a retrial of Muhammad Mursi on charges related to prison breaks at the height of the 2011 uprising that toppled Mubarak. (AP)
Updated 30 December 2018
AFP
  • Mubarak took to the witness stand to testify about jailbreaks allegedly orchestrated by his successor Muhammad Mursi and members of the Muslim Brotherhood
  • Hamas said in a statement that it “strongly denies the claims made by Egypt’s ousted president Mohammed Hosni Mubarak during his testimony in court”
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas on Saturday denied an allegation by Egypt’s deposed president Hosni Mubarak that it infiltrated hundreds of men across the border during the 2011 uprising.
Mubarak took to the witness stand in a Cairo court Wednesday to testify about jailbreaks allegedly orchestrated by his successor Muhammad Mursi and members of the Muslim Brotherhood.
The former president said he had received information at the time from his intelligence chief on infiltration by militants from the Gaza Strip to the country’s east during the uprising.
“General Omar Suleiman informed me on January 29 (2011) that 800 armed militants infiltrated through the border,” he said, adding that militants from Hamas, assisted by North Sinai residents, used underground tunnels to cross.
But Hamas said in a statement that it “strongly denies the claims made by Egypt’s ousted president Mohammed Hosni Mubarak during his testimony in court.”
“Mubarak claimed that Hamas sent 800 members to Cairo in order to release Palestinian, Egyptian, and Arab prisoners from the Egyptian jails,” it said.
“While Hamas deplores some parties’ insistence to embroil the Palestinian movement into Egypt’s internal affairs, it reiterates its commitment to its policy of not intervening in the internal affairs of other countries.”
Mubarak was ousted in 2011 after three decades at the helm.
In March 2017, he was acquitted of charges of killing protesters, but he remains under investigation for alleged corruption.
Mursi ruled Egypt for just a year before mass protests spurred then army chief and now President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to overthrow him in July 2013.

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Foreign Ministry says its embassy in Jordan has filed a strong condemnation with the kingdom over a picture of a Jordanian government minister stepping on an image of the Israeli flag.
The ministry said Sunday it took the incident extremely seriously and had also summoned Jordan’s acting ambassador to Israel to convey its objection.
A photo published on the Jordanian website Jfranews showed Information Minister Jumana Ghuneimat stepping on a large image of the Israeli flag. Footprints were also printed on the flag, which Israel said was displayed at a gathering of Jordan’s engineering union.
Israel and Jordan signed a peace agreement in 1994, but relations have often been frosty amid differences over Israeli policies in Jerusalem, where Jordan is custodian over Muslim sites, and toward the Palestinians.

