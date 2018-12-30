You are here

  • Home
  • UN casts doubt on Houthi claims of Hodeidah withdrawal
﻿

UN casts doubt on Houthi claims of Hodeidah withdrawal

The government accused the Houthis of backtracking on the UN agreement, claiming that the militias were misleading officials about their withdrawal. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 December 2018
Arab News
0

UN casts doubt on Houthi claims of Hodeidah withdrawal

  • The United Nations casted doubt on the claims by the Houthis to have withdrawn from the port of Hodeidah
  • A spokesman said the Houthis failed to honor an agreement to open a “humanitarian” corridor between Hodeidah and Sanaa
Updated 30 December 2018
Arab News
0

SANAA: The United Nations has cast doubt on the claims by the Houthis to have withdrawn from the port of Hodeidah, saying such steps can only be credible if all other parties can verify them.

A spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Sunday that the Houthis failed to honor an agreement to open a “humanitarian” corridor between Hodeidah and the capital, Sanaa, to deliver humanitarian assistance.

The Houthis said Saturday they handed over control of the port to the coast guard as part of confidence-building measures agreed this month in peace talks in Sweden.

A UN official, who requested anonymity, also said that the Houthis began to pull back from the Red Sea port at midnight (2100 GMT Friday). However, the government denied this, saying it was a ploy by the Iran-aligned militia to maintain control of the port.

The government accused the Houthis of backtracking on the UN agreement, claiming that the militias were misleading officials about their withdrawal by pulling out their forces and handing it over to their affiliates.

A member of the Yemeni government delegation to the Sweden UN-brokered peace talks Askar Zayel, told Yemen’s state news agency the Houthis actions have a negative impact on the peace deal regarding the port.

“This manoeuvre reduces the chances for peace and reveals the intentions of the militia and their tireless efforts in thwarting the UN-sponsored agreement sponsored,” Askar Zayel, told Saba Net.

“The government will inform the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the five permanent members that this action is unacceptable and inadmissible, for it violates the Sweden agreement,” Zayel said.

He pointed out that the agreement stated the port must be handed over “to local units of Yemen’s coast guards who were in charge of protecting the ports before the conflict, as stated by Yemeni law.” 

(With AP)

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Related

0
World
2-year-old Yemeni boy whose mother sued US to see him has died

Israel protests image of Jordanian minister stepping on flag

Updated 28 min 2 sec ago
AP
0

Israel protests image of Jordanian minister stepping on flag

  • Jordan's Information Minister Jumana Ghuneimat was seen in an image stepping on the Israeli flag
  • Israel's Foreign ministry said it took the incident extremely seriously
Updated 28 min 2 sec ago
AP
0

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Foreign Ministry says its embassy in Jordan has filed a strong condemnation with the kingdom over a picture of a Jordanian government minister stepping on an image of the Israeli flag.
The ministry said Sunday it took the incident extremely seriously and had also summoned Jordan’s acting ambassador to Israel to convey its objection.
A photo published on the Jordanian website Jfranews showed Information Minister Jumana Ghuneimat stepping on a large image of the Israeli flag. Footprints were also printed on the flag, which Israel said was displayed at a gathering of Jordan’s engineering union.
Israel and Jordan signed a peace agreement in 1994, but relations have often been frosty amid differences over Israeli policies in Jerusalem, where Jordan is custodian over Muslim sites, and toward the Palestinians.

Topics: Israel Jordan minister Flag

Latest updates

Afghan official: New date for presidential polls is July 20
0
Israel protests image of Jordanian minister stepping on flag
0
Iran students in rare protest over deadly campus bus crash
0
Jessica Kahawaty ends 2018 with an environmental wake-up call
0
Book Review: Charting the path toward a greener Middle East
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.