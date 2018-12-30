You are here

Israel protests image of Jordanian minister stepping on flag

An image showed Information Minister Jumana Ghuneimat stepping on a large image of the Israeli flag. (Facebook page)
Updated 30 December 2018
AP
JERUSALEM: Israel’s Foreign Ministry says its embassy in Jordan has filed a strong condemnation with the kingdom over a picture of a Jordanian government minister stepping on an image of the Israeli flag.
The ministry said Sunday it took the incident extremely seriously and had also summoned Jordan’s acting ambassador to Israel to convey its objection.
A photo published on the Jordanian website Jfranews showed Information Minister Jumana Ghuneimat stepping on a large image of the Israeli flag. Footprints were also printed on the flag, which Israel said was displayed at a gathering of Jordan’s engineering union.
Israel and Jordan signed a peace agreement in 1994, but relations have often been frosty amid differences over Israeli policies in Jerusalem, where Jordan is custodian over Muslim sites, and toward the Palestinians.

Egypt court upholds sentence against released activist

Updated 20 min 59 sec ago
AFP
CAIRO: An Egyptian appeals court on Sunday upheld a two-year prison sentence against a rights activist over charges including “spreading false news,” her lawyer and a court official said.
The court also fined Amal Fathi, who was released three days previously in another case, 10,000 Egyptian pounds ($560).
Fathi was handed the sentence in September but she appealed.
Her lawyer Ramadan Mohamed said Sunday her appeal had been rejected and that she would now serve jail time.
Fathi is also accused of publishing offensive content, Mohamed said.
The 34-year-old was arrested in May over a video she posted online, criticizing sexual harassment in Egypt and alleging that guards at a bank had sexually harassed her.
She had been conditionally released on Thursday after being detained in another case with charges including “membership of a terrorist group.”

