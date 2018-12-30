You are here

Orascom funded world's tallest hotel lit up with N Korea propaganda

A propaganda message is displayed on the facade of the half-completed pyramid-shaped Ryugyong Hotel in Pyongyang, North Korea, turning a national embarrassment into a symbol of pride. (AFP)
PYONGYANG: The 105-story Ryugyong Hotel has long been a blot on the Pyongyang skyline. The world’s tallest unoccupied building has towered over North Korea’s capital since 1987, a grand but empty pyramid entirely dark except for the lone aircraft warning light at the top.

Outsiders saw the unfinished building as the epitome of failure, while people inside the country took care to rarely mention it at all.

That is, until light designer Kim Yong Il made the building once again the talk of the town.

In a brilliant flip of the script, the Ryugyong has been reborn as a symbol of pride and North Korean ingenuity.

For several hours each night, the building that doesn’t have electricity inside becomes the backdrop of a massive light show in which more than 100,000 LEDs flash images of famous statues and monuments, bursts of fireworks, party symbols and political slogans.

The Ryugyong is still unfinished. There’s no public date when, or if, it will host its elusive first guest. Questions remain over whether the glass-and-concrete hotel is structurally sound. And North Korea’s electricity supply is limited as it is.

But never mind all that.

“I feel really proud,” Kim, the vice department director of the Korean Light Decoration Center, told The Associated Press in a recent interview at the foot of the hotel. “I made this magnificent design for this gigantic building and when people see it, it makes them feel good. It makes me proud to work as a designer.”

The display was first lit in April to mark the birthday of the country’s “eternal president,” Kim Il Sung.

Designer Kim said the preparations took about five months. He was in charge of the designing and programming the light display, which took him two months. Another specialist was responsible for the physical setup and electrical wiring.

Giant LED displays has been used around the world for many years — and on even bigger buildings. Japanese designer Yusuke Murakami and a London-based company collaborated in 2016 on an LED animation on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s largest tower.

Kim Yong Il, vice department director of the Korean Light Decoration Center

The 330-meter (1,083-feet) Ryugyong tower has three distinct sides. The main show is displayed on the front, while simpler designs light up the other two. For a conical section at the very top, Kim created the image of the red, white and blue North Korean flag waving in the wind. It is 40 meters tall and visible from any direction.

The four-minute main program begins with an animation showing the history of the nation, followed by homages to ideals like self-reliance and revolutionary spirit and a procession of 17 political slogans such as “single-minded unity,” “harmonious whole” and “100 battles, 100 victories.”

The lights are connected to a computerized controlling system about the size of a household DVD player.

“The whole program can be stored on an SD card and put into the controller,” Kim said. “We can do the diagnostics on a laptop.”

The Ryugyong is a big part of the legacy of second-generation leader Kim Jong Il, current leader Kim Jong Un’s late father.

He ordered its construction as part of Pyongyang’s preparations for the 13th World Festival of Youth and Students, which the city hosted in 1989 as a kind of counterpoint to the 1988 Seoul Olympics. The Ryugyong was supposed to be the world’s tallest hotel, surpassing another in Singapore that was built by a South Korean company, but the building fell by the wayside as North Korea experienced a severe economic crash and famines in the 1990s after the fall of the Soviet Union.

It languished in limbo until Egypt’s Orascom Group, which established the North’s cellphone system, helped to fund the completion of its glass exterior in 2011.

Like his father, Kim Jong Un has a penchant for ambitious building projects, including 82- and 70-story residences in the capital’s Ryomyong — “dawn” — district that opened last year and a massive science and technology complex with a main building shaped like a giant atom.

 

 “The goal of setting up this light screen is to give confidence and hope for the future to our people,” said Kim, the designer, as he watched people walking by in the light of his massive display. “The response has been great. The national flag at the top of the building is hundreds of meters high and everyone can see it. It fills them with pride and confidence in being citizens, willing to work very hard.”

He declined to guess when the hotel itself might open.

“That’s not my field,” he laughed.

However,  he said there’s no plan to turn off the Ryugyong light show, though updates could be in the works.

“We could change the content,” he said. “The demands and aspirations of the people and the times change, so we can change the program to reflect that.”



SHANGHAI: Leather riding boots are neatly lined up on a carpet, a picture shows blood-thirsty hounds on a fox hunt and a fountain spews water from the mouths of stone horses.

These may sound like the trappings of upper-class Britain, but this is in fact suburban Shanghai and the County Down Club, the self-styled first exclusive membership club in China for horsemanship and fox-hunting.

The club, which takes its name from a county in Northern Ireland, was founded three years ago and owner Steven Sun says equestrian sport “has developed rapidly in China during the past five to ten years.”

“I think it’s a change in awareness,” said the 32-year-old, whose interest in horses was triggered while studying in Britain.

Rising numbers of Chinese are taking up sports such as horse riding as the country's growing economy — now the second biggest after the US — gives people more disposable income to pursue leisure activities.

County Down has a dozen horses and Sun wants it to be at the forefront of promoting equestrian sports in China.

 

 The club, which also features an indoor swimming pool, gym and sparkling white piano, is just as much about networking as about horse riding, Sun says.

County Down has about 80 members and annual membership is 58,000 yuan ($8,400), but prospective newcomers will need more than just deep pockets.

“We hope our members have good qualities and manners or are highly educated elites,” said Sun, in a polo shirt and riding trousers. 

“That can ensure communication between our members will be at the same level. One of the benefits is that our members can meet using this platform and push each other forward.”

Sun says he has forged links outside China, too, taking members on fox hunts with European nobility. He also has four racehorses in France.

Zoe Quin recently founded WonderHorse, which provides products and services relating to horses. The industry is “booming” for two main reasons, said Shanghai-based Quin.

“Chinese parents consider horse riding an elite education to make their kids more outstanding in this highly competitive Chinese society,” said Quin, formerly chief representative in China for LeCheval, which promotes the French horse industry.

“As for adults, they can extend their participation in equestrian sports beyond riding into broader aspects such as ownership, investment, travel, leisure and social activities. More than a sport, it is a new experience for Chinese.”

The governmental Chinese Equestrian Association declined to give numbers, but according to the respected Horsemanship magazine’s annual report, there were 1,802 equestrian clubs in China up to July 2018. That is double the number in 2016, with the majority in northern and eastern China, notably around Beijing and Shanghai, according to the magazine's findings.

With the Chinese government stating in 2014 that equestrian sports were to be “strongly supported,” the trend looks set to continue.

Underlining the point, in January 2018, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in China bearing the gift of a French Republican Guard horse for his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

However, Horsemanship identified areas of concern, primarily the lack of media coverage and a shortage of experts such as trainers and vets.

A two-hour drive from Shanghai is the horse-themed “Pegasus
Water Town” complete with hotels, art gallery, a mall with Venice-style gondolas, an equestrian club and “Horse Culture Museum.”

There are more than 400 horses of dozens of breeds imported from around the world and visitors form long queues for horse-drawn carriage tours of the resort in Jiangsu, northwest of Shanghai.

Once a week, pristine horses are paraded and perform crowd-pleasing tricks in an opulent arena designed in what the official website calls “Austro-Hungarian Empire style.”

A giant portrait of Napoleon on horseback overlooks the performance.

At one point in the show, women horse riders in white gowns and sparkling tiaras convey white carriages that would not look out of place at a British royal wedding.

It is all a far cry from 40 years ago, when China’s ruling Communist Party launched wide-ranging reforms that lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty.

“Forty years ago China was very poor, there was no possibility to do such a high-end sport,” said Shen Houfeng, general manager of Heilan International Equestrian Club, one of the jewels of the resort.

“But you see 40 years after reform and opening, China has seen big changes. It’s gone from a country people didn’t pay attention to, to one that everyone cares about.”

FACTOID

There were estimated to be 1,802 equestrian clubs in China to July 2018.

