Egypt creates body to fight ‘sectarian incidents’

Riot police secure a scene of a bus blast in Giza, Egypt, December 28, 2018. (Reuters)
Egypt creates body to fight ‘sectarian incidents’

  • The decision by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi follows a string of militant attacks targeting the country’s Coptic Christian minority
  • El-Sisi’s decision takes effect Monday, ahead of Egypt’s Coptic Christmas celebrations on January 7
CAIRO: Egypt’s president has ordered the creation of a committee to tackle “sectarian incidents,” the official gazette said Sunday.
The decision by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi follows a string of militant attacks targeting the country’s Coptic Christian minority.
The body is to be headed by El-Sisi’s security and counterterrorism adviser, the gazette said.
That position is currently held by Egypt’s ex-Interior Minister Magdy Abdel Ghaffar.
The new committee, tasked with “developing a general strategy to prevent and confront sectarian incidents,” will include representatives from security and intelligence agencies as well as the country’s top anti-corruption body.
El-Sisi’s decision takes effect Monday, ahead of Egypt’s Coptic Christmas celebrations on January 7.
Egypt’s Christians make up roughly 10 percent of the country’s mostly Muslim population.
They have long complained of discrimination, and sectarian violence intermittently erupts, especially in rural areas in the country’s south.
The embattled Christian minority has been targeted by a series of deadly attacks over the past two years, most claimed by the Daesh group.
Earlier in December, two Coptic Christians were shot dead by a Muslim church security guard following a verbal dispute in the governorate of Minya.

Israel protests image of Jordanian minister stepping on flag

Updated 30 December 2018
AP
Israel protests image of Jordanian minister stepping on flag

  • Jordan's Information Minister Jumana Ghuneimat was seen in an image stepping on the Israeli flag
  • Israel's Foreign ministry said it took the incident extremely seriously
JERUSALEM: Israel’s Foreign Ministry says its embassy in Jordan has filed a strong condemnation with the kingdom over a picture of a Jordanian government minister stepping on an image of the Israeli flag.
The ministry said Sunday it took the incident extremely seriously and had also summoned Jordan’s acting ambassador to Israel to convey its objection.
A photo published on the Jordanian website Jfranews showed Information Minister Jumana Ghuneimat stepping on a large image of the Israeli flag. Footprints were also printed on the flag, which Israel said was displayed at a gathering of Jordan’s engineering union.
Israel and Jordan signed a peace agreement in 1994, but relations have often been frosty amid differences over Israeli policies in Jerusalem, where Jordan is custodian over Muslim sites, and toward the Palestinians.

