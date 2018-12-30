Australia captain Tim Paine blames poor pitches as India close in on series victory

MELBOURNE: A clinical India might have mopped up Australia’s tail to win the third Test in Melbourne on Sunday by 137 runs, but Australia captain Tim Paine was critical of some of the pitches that have been provided for the series.

The home team resumed at 258 for eight after the morning session was wiped out by rain in their unlikely quest to hunt down a huge 399, which would have been a record fourth-innings chase at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India now lead the four-match series 2-1.

The Melbourne pitch offered little pace and bounce for Australia’s fast bowlers, who toiled for almost two days as India scored 443-7 declared in its first innings. Australia was bowled out for 151 as India claimed a 292-run advantage on the first innings.

Paine said Australia’s strength was its pace bowling.

“That’s been the one disappointing thing,” Paine said. “It seems we’ve rolled up some wickets here in Australia that have taken away from our strengths, which is pace and bounce. You’d like the slips to come into play eventually.”

Both sides are considering playing two spinners in the Sydney test beginning Jan. 3 on a surface that is expected to take turn. India’s pitches are famous for being spin-friendly.

“It’s a frustration,” Paine said. “I think the Sydney wicket, from what we’re hearing, might spin a little bit. I’m sure India will be looking forward to it.

“You never go to India and get served up green wickets. And they’ve come out here and we’ve served some wickets up that have really suited them. Having said that they’ve outplayed us and we’ve got to go to Sydney and improve.”

India, the world’s top-ranked nation, are now closing in on a first-ever series win Down Under in Sydney later this week, where they only need a draw to smash their long-time jinx.

It is a feat that skipper Virat Kohli has so publicly coveted since his team arrived in Australia last month.

Tailender Cummins, who is rapidly proving himself to a very capable all-rounder, some even say a future Australia captain, had kept his side in the hunt with an impressive 61 not out on Saturday.

But he only added two more to be out for a career-best 63 to follow his career-best 6-27 with the ball and be one of the few successes for Australia. Lyon added just one to his overnight total.

Paceman Jasprit Bumrah finished with 3-53, following his six-wicket first innings haul, and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja 3-82.

Cummins aside, no other Australian passed 50 in Melbourne, exposing their lack of batting depth and reinforcing how much they are missing the banned Steve Smith and David Warner.

The pair’s year-long suspensions for ball-tampering run out in late March and it is widely believed that they will be reintegrated quickly into the team.

In contrast, India were disciplined with the rock solid number three Cheteshwar Pujara scoring another century in the first innings and Kohli showing restraint and composure, while debutant Mayank Agarwal impressed at the top of the order with 76 in his first Test knock.

The bedrock for India’s victory was their 443 for seven declared in the first innings, built on the back of Pujara’s 106 and Kohli’s 82.

Spearheaded by the young Bumrah, who reinforced his reputation as one of the world’s top bowlers, Australia were then skittled for just 151.

Kohli declared India’s second innings on 106 for eight, leaving Australia the virtual mission impossible of scoring 399 to win or surviving almost two days for a draw.