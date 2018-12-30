You are here

Australia captain Tim Paine blames poor pitches as India close in on series victory

From left, India's Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma hold the stumps after India defeated Australia on day five of the third Test in Melbourne. (AP)
Updated 31 December 2018
Arab News
MELBOURNE: A clinical India might have mopped up Australia’s tail to win the third Test in Melbourne on Sunday by 137 runs, but Australia captain Tim Paine was critical of some of the pitches that have been provided for the series.
The home team resumed at 258 for eight after the morning session was wiped out by rain in their unlikely quest to hunt down a huge 399, which would have been a record fourth-innings chase at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India now lead the four-match series 2-1.
The Melbourne pitch offered little pace and bounce for Australia’s fast bowlers, who toiled for almost two days as India scored 443-7 declared in its first innings. Australia was bowled out for 151 as India claimed a 292-run advantage on the first innings.
Paine said Australia’s strength was its pace bowling.
“That’s been the one disappointing thing,” Paine said. “It seems we’ve rolled up some wickets here in Australia that have taken away from our strengths, which is pace and bounce. You’d like the slips to come into play eventually.”
Both sides are considering playing two spinners in the Sydney test beginning Jan. 3 on a surface that is expected to take turn. India’s pitches are famous for being spin-friendly.
“It’s a frustration,” Paine said. “I think the Sydney wicket, from what we’re hearing, might spin a little bit. I’m sure India will be looking forward to it.
“You never go to India and get served up green wickets. And they’ve come out here and we’ve served some wickets up that have really suited them. Having said that they’ve outplayed us and we’ve got to go to Sydney and improve.”
India, the world’s top-ranked nation, are now closing in on a first-ever series win Down Under in Sydney later this week, where they only need a draw to smash their long-time jinx.
It is a feat that skipper Virat Kohli has so publicly coveted since his team arrived in Australia last month.
Tailender Cummins, who is rapidly proving himself to a very capable all-rounder, some even say a future Australia captain, had kept his side in the hunt with an impressive 61 not out on Saturday.
But he only added two more to be out for a career-best 63 to follow his career-best 6-27 with the ball and be one of the few successes for Australia. Lyon added just one to his overnight total.
Paceman Jasprit Bumrah finished with 3-53, following his six-wicket first innings haul, and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja 3-82.
Cummins aside, no other Australian passed 50 in Melbourne, exposing their lack of batting depth and reinforcing how much they are missing the banned Steve Smith and David Warner.
The pair’s year-long suspensions for ball-tampering run out in late March and it is widely believed that they will be reintegrated quickly into the team.
In contrast, India were disciplined with the rock solid number three Cheteshwar Pujara scoring another century in the first innings and Kohli showing restraint and composure, while debutant Mayank Agarwal impressed at the top of the order with 76 in his first Test knock.
The bedrock for India’s victory was their 443 for seven declared in the first innings, built on the back of Pujara’s 106 and Kohli’s 82.
Spearheaded by the young Bumrah, who reinforced his reputation as one of the world’s top bowlers, Australia were then skittled for just 151.
Kohli declared India’s second innings on 106 for eight, leaving Australia the virtual mission impossible of scoring 399 to win or surviving almost two days for a draw.

Maurizio Sarri bemoans injury woes as Chelsea labor to win over Crystal Palace

Updated 30 December 2018
AP
LONDON: Maurizio Sarri said Chelsea’s lengthening injury list is causing concern ahead of his side’s crowded January schedule.
Striker Olivier Giroud became the Blues’ latest casualty, hobbling out of the 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday and leaving Selhurst Park on crutches.
Chelsea had gone into the game without five players, including Cesc Fabregas, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Danny Drinkwater who were all injured in training the previous day.
Callum Hudson-Odoi and Pedro, the only one of the six to have started more than half of Chelsea’s league games this season, were already sidelined. With Wednesday’s meeting with Southampton the start of a run of seven games in January, Sarri was left hoping Giroud’s injury was not as bad as first feared.
“The problem is his ankle,” said the Chelsea head coach when asked about the France international’s injury.
“I don’t know the severity. We have to wait for tomorrow. I think that, later in the evening, I will see the doctor for the first results, but I think the real result will only be known tomorrow.
“In the last few days we were a bit unlucky. Yesterday in 10 minutes we had three injuries — Fabregas, Loftus and Drinkwater — then Giroud today, and we were already without Pedro and Odoi. We are in trouble because, in January, we have to play every three days.”
Sarri added: “Fabregas is a neck problem. The injury was in the last five minutes of training, so I’m not sure whether he has to rest for two or 10 days.”
Chelsea moved five points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal thanks to N’Golo Kante’s 51st-minute goal.
Sarri said Kante’s well-timed run and composed finish demonstrated how the midfielder was growing accustomed to the more attacking role he has been asked to fill this season.
“He is improving, especially in his movement without the ball,” the Italian explained. “Today his movement was really very good and done with the right timing.
“It’s very important for us when we have to play against opponents very low, where the strikers and wingers find it hard to find space.
“It’s about the movement of the midfielders. We have to work on Loftus and Ross Barkley on this. Loftus, especially, is a very great player with the ball, but he can improve a lot in his movement without the ball.” Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson confirmed his interest in Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke after Steve Parish, the south London club’s chairman, revealed the Eagles’ desire to sign the 21-year-old on loan. “What would he do? Provide an attacking threat. He’s a proven goalscorer through all the age groups at Chelsea and England. If he comes here, it’ll be up to him to show he can do that in Premier League football.”
The former England boss added: “He’s someone with the profile we’re looking for, and the ability we are looking for. We know him better from the England games, and the performances with England.

