Where to spend New Year’s Eve in Saudi Arabia

During the celebrations, food trucks, coffee stands, fashion and handicrafts will be on offer, as well as theatrical performances at many places across the Kingdom. (Photos/Supplied)
Updated 31 December 2018
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
ABDULAZIZ ALAQUIL
  • A suspense-filled storyline will be narrated during a series of acrobatic performances, including tightrope walkers, swinging displays and synchronized acrobats
  • Alkhobar will embark on a five-day outdoor food and entertainment expo that will also begin on New Year’s Eve
JEDDAH: New Year’s Eve falls on a Monday this year, which is reason enough for jubilation. Thankfully for residents across the Kingdom looking for a bit of action, entertainment options are aplenty.
Western Sky Aviation in Jeddah will host a festival for families, which will include a fine arts section, a horror maze, a Hello Kitty-themed children’s corner and an Alice in Wonderland-themed theatrical play.
Food trucks and carnival treats will also be on offer throughout the night. This festival will run on Monday and Tuesday from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Along Jeddah’s waterfront, “X JED,” an outdoor concert-like event, will include live musical performances, light shows, a children’s play area and plenty of good food.
In addition, an internationally acclaimed circus act will perform at Jeddah’s Jungle Land Theme Park.
A suspense-filled storyline will be narrated during a series of acrobatic performances, including tightrope walkers, swinging displays and synchronized acrobats.
This show will be held on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day from 8:30 p.m. in Jeddah’s Mersal Village.
Riyadh’s street walk, meanwhile, will host an outdoor art festival in which visitors can marvel at the artistic accomplishments of talented local and international artists.
Talent shows will also run and artistic merchandise will be available for purchase, along with food and beverages, throughout the night.
Marine enthusiasts in Dammam can visit an aquarium that will showcase the marvels of the marine world at Dareen Mall on New Year’s Eve. Audio and visual guides will be available.
Neighboring Alkhobar will embark on a five-day outdoor food and entertainment expo that will also begin on New Year’s Eve.
Food trucks, coffee stands and fashion handicraft will be on offer at the festival, as well as a theatrical performance and traditional music stall.
Doors to the event open at 4 p.m. in Alkhobar’s main park along the corniche.
In Jeddah’s Khalediya district, singers will perform live at The Courtyard, while Ghazal cafe in Rawdah is hosting a week of live singing performances beginning from Monday.
Noor Al-Omar, Abdullah Al-Rifai and Mohammed Al-Sultan will perform on Monday, Sameh Al-Sadeq on Tuesday, Ammar Al-Shami on Wednesday, Zakaria Kharoub and Maher Al-Marstani on Thursday and Mohammed Bassam and Mishari Al-Hamad on Friday.
A Ghazal manager, Amro Mohammed, said singers would perform between 9 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. every night.
“Sameh Al-Sadeq will perform Levantine, Egyptian and Khaleeji music,” Mohammed told Arab News. “The musical atmosphere will be unique, as it offers both classical and modern music.”
Finally, the annual Winter Wonderland Festival at the Aja amusement park in Hail will include makeshift snow pits, an ice skating ring and live musical and theatrical performances, among other winter-themed activities. This event will also run on New Year’s Day from 4 p.m. onwards.

Winter at Tantora: Where heritage meets art in Saudi Arabia

Updated 31 December 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: The northern Saudi city of Al-Ula is hosting a special season of events and festivities, as the Royal Commission for the Governorate of Al-Ula has launched Winter at Tantora. 
The cultural festival is the first event of its kind to be held in the breath-taking UNESCO World Heritage Site, and is designed to showcase its wonders to the rest of the world.
Described as the Kingdom’s archaeological jewel, Al-Ula has been a meeting point of many civilizations. 
Its proud residents will welcome visitors to discover the depth of their culture. Winter at Tantora is a celebration of life, culture, heritage and beauty.
The vertical sandstone cliffs surrounding Al-Ula provide ample surfaces for rock art, making it one of the richer petroglyph regions in the Kingdom. 
Mount Ikma is located in the southern part of Al-Ula, with a large petroglyph panel displaying hundreds of images, including depictions of hunting scenes with humans and various animals. 
The festival’s guests can visit archaeological and heritage sites that are closed for renovation and will be open only to a select group of ticket-holders. 
Most notable among them is Madain Saleh, which in 2008 became Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. 
Its key features are well-preserved remains dating back to the Late Antiquity period, and 131 rock-cut tombs that are linked to the Nabatean kingdom. 
Other attractions include Al-Khoraiba site, part of the ruins of the ancient city of Dadan, which was the Dadanian kingdom’s metropolis. 
It includes archaeological sites, sculptured rocks, and inscriptions that document economic, political, religious and social activities.
Harrat Uwayrid is a 400-stone gate — thought to be used for trapping animals — with graves scattered across the lava fields. 
Another attraction is a gigantic natural sandstone rock resembling an elephant with its trunk touching the ground.
Archaeological remains dating back more than 2,000 years, and an abundance of natural attractions, make Al-Ula one of the world’s greatest undiscovered wonders.
The festival is hosted by the city’s residents and runs from Dec. 20, 2018, to Feb. 9, 2019. It includes cultural events, a spectacular equine experience, and musical performances by some of the world’s greatest artists.

