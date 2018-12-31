You are here

Bosnia: Protesters demand resignations over student's death

Davor Dragicevic, second left, walks during a peaceful protest march in the Bosnian town of Banja Luka, 240 kms northwest of Sarajevo, Bosnia, on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. (AP)
Updated 31 December 2018
AP
  • Tensions have soared in the Serb-run part of Bosnia since Tuesday, when police briefly detained Dragicevic and several other people
  • Bosnia consists of Serb and Muslim-Croat entities that were created after a 1992-95 war
AP
BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina: Bosnian Serb police dispersed dozens of protesters who stayed in the streets Sunday after thousands rallied in support of a man who helped launch a movement for justice and rule of law while pursuing the truth about his 21-year-old son’s death.
Bosnians inspired by Davor Dragicevic’s quest demanded the ouster of the Bosnian Serb interior minister and top police officials over the death in March of Dragicevic’s son David.
Demonstrators gathered at a central square in the main Bosnian Serb city of Banja Luka and then marched through the downtown area.
Police intervened when some protesters remained after the demonstration broke up. Local media said several people were detained. Videos from the scene showed riot police rounding up several people at the scene.
Davor Dragicevic has accused Serb police officials of protecting his son’s killers and says he won’t leave a central square in Banja Luka until his demands for their replacement are met.
Police initially said Dragicevic’s son’s death was a suicide, but the young man’s family insists he was killed by someone else. Prosecutors opened a homicide investigation that is still underway.
“There is no turning back. I have nowhere else to go,” Dragicevic told the crowd that came out to support him. “It’s New Year’s, Christmastime, but where is my David?“
Bosnian Serb officials have denied shielding suspects in the case. The Serb member of Bosnia’s multi-ethnic presidency, Milorad Dodik, has described the protests as “political.”
Tensions have soared in the Serb-run part of Bosnia since Tuesday, when police briefly detained Dragicevic and several other people. Bosnia consists of Serb and Muslim-Croat entities that were created after a 1992-95 war.
Dragicevic on Sunday reiterated his allegations of a police cover-up of his son’s killing.
“I will stand here as long as it takes,” he said.
After the main rally, the father’s supporters marched through the city chanting “We are with you Davor” and booing as they passed government buildings.
Dragicevic’s “Justice for David” movement has inspired months of anti-government protests that reflect popular discontent over corruption and unemployment in the Balkan nation.

Bangladesh ruling coalition declared winner of disputed vote

Updated 13 min 24 sec ago
AP
  • The coalition led by Hasina’s Awami League party won 288 out of 300 seats — 96 percent — in Sunday’s poll
  • The opposition claims Sheikh Hasina’s leadership has become increasingly authoritarian
AP
DHAKA, Bangladesh: Bangladesh’s ruling alliance won virtually every parliamentary seat in the country’s general election, according to official results released early Monday, giving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a third straight term despite allegations of intimidation and the opposition disputing the outcome.
The coalition led by Hasina’s Awami League party won 288 out of 300 seats — 96 percent — in Sunday’s polls, Election Commission Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed said. The opposition alliance led by prominent lawyer Kamal Hossain won only seven seats.
The opposition rejected the outcome, with Hossain calling the election “farcical” and demanding a new election be held under the authority of a “nonpartisan government.”
The opposition claims Hasina’s leadership has become increasingly authoritarian. More than a dozen people were killed in election-related violence on Sunday and the campaign preceding the vote had been dogged by allegations of arrests and jailing of thousands of Hasina’s opponents.
Hossain said late Sunday that about 100 candidates from the alliance had withdrawn from their races during the day. He said the alliance would hold a meeting Monday to decide its next course.
“We call upon the election commission to declare this election void and demand a fresh election under a nonpartisan government,” Hossain told reporters at a nationally broadcast news conference.
Calls to several Hasina aides seeking comment were not immediately returned.
Bangladesh’s leading newspapers made banner headlines, some in red, while television stations aired round-the-clock analysis. A headline in the country’s leading English-language newspaper, the Daily Star, read, “Hat-trick for Hasina, BNP found missing in polling; atmosphere festive, tuned only to ruling party,” referring to the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party.
In an editorial, the newspaper said “this was a one-sided election.”
“The blatant and starkest manifestation of an uneven state of affairs was the absence of polling agents of the opposition ... in most, if not almost all, of the polling centers in the country,” it said.
Hasina’s main rival for decades has been former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, the leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, who a court deemed ineligible to run for office because she is in prison for corruption.
In Zia’s absence, opposition parties formed a coalition led by Hossain, an 82-year-old Oxford-educated lawyer and former member of Hasina’s Awami League party.
The secretary general of Zia’s party, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, won a seat in a twist victory. Alamgir is a fierce critic of Hasina and he spearheaded the formation of the opposition alliance with Hossain at the helm. Alamgir had said Sunday he was rejecting any outcome, but it was unknown after his win was declared what he would do now.
In the run-up to the election, activists from both the ruling party and the opposition complained of attacks on supporters and candidates.
The Daily Star said 16 people were killed in 13 districts in election-related violence on Sunday.
The Associated Press received more than 50 calls from people across the country who identified themselves as opposition supporters complaining of intimidation and threats, and being forced to vote in front of ruling party men inside polling booths.
While rights groups have sounded the alarms about the erosion of Bangladesh’s democracy, Hasina has promoted a different narrative, highlighting an ambitious economic agenda that has propelled Bangladesh past larger neighbors Pakistan and India by some development measures.
Voters “will give us another opportunity to serve them so that we can maintain our upward trend of development, and take Bangladesh forward as a developing country,” Hasina said after casting her ballot along with her daughter and sister in Dhaka.
Some 104 million people in the Muslim-majority country were eligible to vote, including many young, first-time voters, in Bangladesh’s 11th general election since independence from Pakistan.
Both sides were hoping to avoid a repeat of 2014, when Zia and the BNP boycotted and voter turnout was only 22 percent. More than half of the 300 parliamentary seats were uncontested. The Awami League’s landslide victory was met with violence that left at least 22 people dead.
About 600,000 security officials, including army and paramilitary forces, were deployed to contain violence. The telecommunications regulator shut down mobile Internet services nationwide to prevent the organizing of protests.

