Lion kills worker after escaping locked area at conservatory

The lion was shot and killed after attempts to tranquilize the animal failed. (AP)
Updated 31 December 2018
AP
  • The center says it took in 14 lions and tigers in 2004 to assist the US Department of Agriculture with caring for animals that were living in “unacceptable conditions”
BURLINGTON, N.C.: A lion killed a young worker at a wildlife conservatory Sunday after it got loose from a locked space, the center said.
Alexandra Black, 22, of New Palestine, Indiana, was killed Sunday after being attacked by the lion in an enclosure that was being cleaned at the Conservators Center, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office.
The lion was shot and killed after attempts to tranquilize the animal failed, deputies said.
A “husbandry team” led by a professionally trained animal keeper was carrying out the routine cleaning when the lion somehow got loose, the center said in a statement.
It wasn’t clear how the lion escaped the area that was supposed to be locked, said the center, which is closed until further notice.
“This is the worst day of my life. We’ve lost a person. We’ve lost an animal. We have lost the faith in ourselves a little today,” said Mindy Stinner, the executive director of the Conservators Center, according to WTVD-TV .
Black had graduated from Indiana University in May with a degree in animal behavior, according to her LinkedIn page . She had been working at the conservatory for about two weeks, her family said.
“She was a beautiful young woman who had just started her career, there was a terrible accident, and we are mourning,” Black’s family said in a statement, according to news outlets. “But, she died following her passion.”
The center said the lion was fatally shot to allow county personnel to retrieve Black.
The facility was founded in 1999 and is in Burlington, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Raleigh.
On its website, the center said it began giving public tours in 2007 and gets more than 16,000 visitors annually. It has more than a dozen employees and currently houses more than 80 animals and more than 21 species.
The center says it took in 14 lions and tigers in 2004 to assist the US Department of Agriculture with caring for animals that were living in “unacceptable conditions.”

HOLLYWOOD: “Aquaman” displayed a powerful kick in North American theaters over the weekend, taking in an estimated $51.6 million to help close a record year for the movie sector, data showed Sunday.
The domestic film industry is projected to gross a record $11.9 billion this year, up 2.7 percent from last year, according to industry monitor Comscore.
“Aquaman” slipped just 24 percent from its opening weekend, box office tracker Exhibitor Relations reported, while some superhero films lose 50 or even 60 percent in week two.
With hunky and heavily tattooed Jason Momoa in the lead role, the Warner Bros. film has grossed nearly $750 million globally.
Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns,” actually gained altitude in its second weekend, taking in $28 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, up 18 percent.
The follow-up to the 1964 movie stars Emily Blunt as the stern but kind-hearted nanny, backed by the amiable Lin-Manuel Miranda of “Hamilton” fame.
In third was Paramount’s “Bumblebee,” a prequel to the “Transformers” movies, starring Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena, at $20.5 million. The Washington Post credits the film with rising above earlier editions in the franchise to show “humor, emotion and a surprising amount of heart.”
Fourth place went to Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” at $18.3 million. The film has drawn rave reviews — with a 97 score on the Rotten Tomatoes website — and has netted a Golden Globe nomination as best animated picture.
In fifth was “The Mule” from Warner Bros., at $11.8 million, a 27 percent jump from last weekend. Clint Eastwood directs and takes the lead role — his last acting part, he has said — as a destitute 90-year-old who turns to transporting cocaine for a drug cartel.

