Brexit sends Britons seeking Irish passports increase 22 percent in 2018

Photo: Shutterstock
Updated 31 December 2018
Reuters
  • Registrations for Irish passports in Northern Ireland, whose citizens can hold both an Irish and British passport as the province is part of the United Kingdom, rose by 2 percent in the year to the end of December
DUBLIN: The number of British citizens applying for Irish passports rose by 22 percent in 2018, Ireland’s foreign office said on Monday, more than doubling the total of annual applications since Britain voted to leave the European Union.
Almost 100,000 eligible Britons sought to hang onto their EU citizenship via a passport from their nearest neighbor this year, up from 81,000 last year and 46,000 in 2015, the year before the Brexit vote led to a sharp rise in applications.
Anybody born in the Irish Republic or Northern Ireland, or with an Irish parent or grandparent, is entitled to an Irish passport — a total of about 6 million British citizens. They are able to hold dual citizenship.
Registrations for Irish passports in Northern Ireland, whose citizens can hold both an Irish and British passport as the province is part of the United Kingdom, rose by 2 percent in the year to the end of December.
With three months left until the UK is due to leave the EU on March 29, the draft divorce deal reached between both sides is floundering ahead of a planned vote in the British parliament next month, opening up a range of possibilities from a Brexit without a trade deal to calling it off entirely.

Topics: Irish passport Ireland

Updated 32 min 56 sec ago
AP
London police arrest 39 for attempted murder after stabbing

  • The unusual mass arrest was necessary because the suspects refused to cooperate with police following the stabbing
LONDON: British police said 39 people were arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in west London.
Police said the unusual mass arrest was necessary because the suspects refused to cooperate with police following the stabbing.
London police say they were summoned to an address in the Hammersmith neighborhood of west London shortly before 1 a.m. Monday and found a man in his mid-30s suffering from stab wounds.
The force said “the victim had been chased by a number of male and female suspects following an altercation in a shop.”
The suspects then entered a nearby residence where a party was taking place, police said. They were arrested after officers sent to the residence could not get anyone to answer questions about the stabbing.
Superintendent Mark Lawrence said the arrest of 39 was “appropriate” because of the need to obtain “essential evidence.” Two knives were found close to the scene.
Police say the victim is in critical but stable condition. The suspects have not been identified or charged.

Topics: London UK

