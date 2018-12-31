Philippine storm death toll surges to 68

You are here

The weather disturbance locally named “Usman” hit the country on Saturday. (File/AFP)
MANILA: The death toll from a storm that struck the Philippines shortly after Christmas rose to 68 with the number of fatalities expected to climb even higher, civil defense officials said Monday.
Fifty-seven people died in the mountainous Bicol region, southeast of Manila, while 11 were killed in the central island of Samar, mostly due to landslides and drownings, the officials said.
“I am afraid this (death toll) will still go up because there are a lot of areas we still have to clear,” said Claudio Yucot, Bicol civil defense director.
The weather disturbance locally named “Usman” hit the country on Saturday. While it did not have powerful winds it brought heavy rains that caused floods and loosened the soil, triggering landslides in some areas.
Many people failed to take necessary precautions because Usman was not strong enough to be rated as a typhoon under the government’s storm alert system, Yucot said.
“People were overconfident because they were on (Christmas) vacation mode and there was no tropical cyclone warning,” he told AFP.
Although Usman has since moved westward away from the country, many affected areas were still experiencing seasonal rains, hampering rescue and recovery efforts, he added.
At least 17 people are still missing and more than 40,000 were displaced nationwide due to the storm, the civil defense office said.
An average of 20 typhoons and storms lash the Philippines each year, killing hundreds of people and leaving millions in near-perpetual poverty.
The most powerful was Super Typhoon Haiyan which left more than 7,360 people dead or missing across the central Philippines in 2013.

LONDON: British police said 39 people were arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in west London.
Police said the unusual mass arrest was necessary because the suspects refused to cooperate with police following the stabbing.
London police say they were summoned to an address in the Hammersmith neighborhood of west London shortly before 1 a.m. Monday and found a man in his mid-30s suffering from stab wounds.
The force said “the victim had been chased by a number of male and female suspects following an altercation in a shop.”
The suspects then entered a nearby residence where a party was taking place, police said. They were arrested after officers sent to the residence could not get anyone to answer questions about the stabbing.
Superintendent Mark Lawrence said the arrest of 39 was “appropriate” because of the need to obtain “essential evidence.” Two knives were found close to the scene.
Police say the victim is in critical but stable condition. The suspects have not been identified or charged.

