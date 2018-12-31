You are here

South Africa's Zuma will head to recording studio in 2019

Ousted South African President, Jacob Zuma (File/AFP)
Updated 31 December 2018
AP
South Africa’s Zuma will head to recording studio in 2019

  • Ex-President Zuma resigned in February
  • Zuma will record trademark struggle songs from the fight against apartheid
Updated 31 December 2018
AP
JOHANNESBURG: Driven from office by scandal, former South African president Jacob Zuma plans to record music in 2019.
An official says Zuma, who resigned in February, will in April record “his trademark struggle songs” from the fight against South African apartheid, the system of white minority rule that ended in 1994.
Thembinkosi Ngcobo, an official in the municipality that includes Durban, says on Twitter that he visited Zuma and “sealed a deal to preserve our heritage through song.”
Ngcobo said Zuma will record tunes including one that demands the return of land, a song that resonates among many black South Africans demanding land reform to redress grievances from the painful era of white domination.
Zuma was forced to quit after South Africa’s ruling party, embarrassed by corruption scandals, turned against him.

Topics: South Africa

'Aquaman' stays afloat atop North American box office

Updated 31 December 2018
AFP
‘Aquaman’ stays afloat atop North American box office

  • Aquaman took in an estimated $51.6 million over the weekend to help close a record year for the movie sector
  • The domestic film industry is projected to gross a record $11.9 billion this year, up 2.7 percent from last year
Updated 31 December 2018
AFP
HOLLYWOOD: “Aquaman” displayed a powerful kick in North American theaters over the weekend, taking in an estimated $51.6 million to help close a record year for the movie sector, data showed Sunday.
The domestic film industry is projected to gross a record $11.9 billion this year, up 2.7 percent from last year, according to industry monitor Comscore.
“Aquaman” slipped just 24 percent from its opening weekend, box office tracker Exhibitor Relations reported, while some superhero films lose 50 or even 60 percent in week two.
With hunky and heavily tattooed Jason Momoa in the lead role, the Warner Bros. film has grossed nearly $750 million globally.
Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns,” actually gained altitude in its second weekend, taking in $28 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, up 18 percent.
The follow-up to the 1964 movie stars Emily Blunt as the stern but kind-hearted nanny, backed by the amiable Lin-Manuel Miranda of “Hamilton” fame.
In third was Paramount’s “Bumblebee,” a prequel to the “Transformers” movies, starring Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena, at $20.5 million. The Washington Post credits the film with rising above earlier editions in the franchise to show “humor, emotion and a surprising amount of heart.”
Fourth place went to Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” at $18.3 million. The film has drawn rave reviews — with a 97 score on the Rotten Tomatoes website — and has netted a Golden Globe nomination as best animated picture.
In fifth was “The Mule” from Warner Bros., at $11.8 million, a 27 percent jump from last weekend. Clint Eastwood directs and takes the lead role — his last acting part, he has said — as a destitute 90-year-old who turns to transporting cocaine for a drug cartel.

Topics: Aquaman Hollywood

