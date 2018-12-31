You are here

Film Review: ‘Sofia’ — a damsel in distress and a selfish solution

A still from the film "Sofia."(Supplied)
CHENNAI: Moroccan writer-director Meryem Benm’Barek-Aloisi’s “Sofia” tells us in just 80 minutes the sorrowful story of a young woman who gives birth to a child out of wedlock and then, pushed to the edge, manipulates the crisis to her advantage.

“Sofia” follows protagonist Sofia (played by Maha Alemi) as she discovers she is pregnant. She is unmarried, and a child out of wedlock is a crime.

The film, which premiered at Cannes 2018 and is part of the Arab Cinema Competition, starts at a dinner table where Faouzi (Faouzi Bensaidi) and his family are entertaining rich businessman Ahmed (Mohammed Bousbaa) in the hope of clinching a lucrative deal with him.

But when Faouzi’s daughter Sofia falls ill with severe stomach cramps, her doctor cousin Lena (Sarah Perles) examines her in the kitchen and finds out she is pregnant.

At that very moment, Sofia’s water breaks. Lena whisks her to a clinic and takes the help of a doctor friend to get around the law.

The movie is focused, staying all along with Sofia, following her when she hatches a selfish plan to get out of her sticky situation by forcing an innocent man to pay the price.

The film wins additional stars for the performances of the two lead actresses. Although Alemi has to look glum for the most part, she shines at the end, opening up a hidden facet of her character.

Perles is marvelous as a woman torn between the law and her cousin’s dilemma, and as a medical practitioner she even risks her budding career.

At the end, when the chilling truth comes out, she is shocked and distressed, but never gives up on her cousin.

Topics: film review Tunisian

Jessica Kahawaty ends 2018 with an environmental wake-up call

  • Kahawaty is a keen supporter of a number of humanitarian and environmental causes
  • Kahawaty urged fans to donate a portion of their salaries to end child violence
DUBAI: Lebanese-Australian model and humanitarian Jessica Kahawaty is set to ring in the new year Down Under and took to Instagram this week to share an important message about the environment in one of her last posts of the year.

The influencer took to the social media platform with a photo of herself in a multi-colored, tie-dye shirt — a fashion trend she predicted would make a comeback in 2019 — and captioned it with a note on the state of coral reef ecosystems.

“I love that @pantone announced ‘Living Coral’ as 2019 color of the year,” she said, referring to the Pantone Color Institute’s yearly pick of an annual favorite color. “It’s also an important environmental message calling for attention (to) the state of coral reef ecosystems,” she added.

It is a message that is particularly important in Australia, where the coral along large swathes of the 2,300-kilometer Great Barrier Reef has been killed by rising sea temperatures linked to climate change, leaving behind skeletal remains in a process known as coral bleaching.

The northern reaches of the reef suffered an unprecedented two successive years of severe bleaching in 2016 and 2017, raising fears it may have suffered irreparable damage, AFP reported in November.

And that is why Kahawaty is so pleased that the much-reported-on color of the year is “Living Coral.”

Laurie Pressman, Pantone Color Institute’s vice president, told the Associated Press in December that she considers this saturated orange base with a golden undertone not only warm and welcoming but versatile and life-affirming. It energizes with a softer edge than, say, its pastel and neon color cousins.

“With everything that’s going on today, we’re looking for those humanizing qualities because we’re seeing online life dehumanizing a lot of things,” Pressman said. “We’re looking toward those colors that bring nourishment and the comfort and familiarity that make us feel good. It’s not too heavy. We want to play. We want to be uplifted.”

Kahawaty is a keen supporter of a number of humanitarian and environmental causes, including UNICEF and the United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees (UNHCR)


Last year, fashion house Louis Vuitton selected Kahawaty to work with UNICEF at the Za’atari refugee camp in Jordan to help children affected by the Syrian crisis, which has seen millions of people (including more than two million children) displaced.
Kahawaty also urged fans to donate a minute of their salaries to end child violence as part of the UNICEF Australia initiative, “A Minute of Your Time.”

Topics: Jessica Kahwaty Environmentalism Green Initiatives

