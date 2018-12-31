You are here

  • Home
  • Experience London luxury at The Langham
﻿

Experience London luxury at The Langham

The executive room in The Langham London. (Supplied)
Updated 15 sec ago
Rachel McArthur 
0

Experience London luxury at The Langham

  • The holiday season in London is magical
  • If you want to experience truly authentic British hospitality in London, then it doesn’t get more fancy than The Langham hotel
Updated 15 sec ago
Rachel McArthur 
0

DUBAI: The holiday season in London is magical. The festive lights, the cool crisp winter air, and the food — oh, the glorious food.
Staying in the UK capital during this time is, simply, a holiday must-do. A trip you should book at least once in your life. And if you want to experience truly authentic British hospitality in London, then it doesn’t get more fancy than The Langham hotel.

Located in the West End — amidst Mayfair, Marylebone, Soho and Fitzrovia — the five-star property is overflowing with history. Built between 1863 and 1865, the then-most-modern hotel in England was opened by then-Prince of Wales, Edward VII. The Langham has hosted many prominent figures, including the Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde, British prime minister Winston Churchill, French statesman Charles de Gaulle, and Princess Diana of Wales.

It has also made many appearances on TV and in film, most notably the James Bond movie “GoldenEye,” whilst one of its restaurants was the main setting for Bradley Cooper’s culinary drama, “Burnt.”
Today, it remains an institution — one that is favored by GCC customers. Not only is the service on par with luxury properties in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, for example, but the property does its very best to accommodate individual guest requests.
A holiday in London — or anywhere in the UK for that matter — wouldn’t be complete without a spot of afternoon tea, and with The Langham London serving the traditional fare since 1865, you know you’ll experience one of the best examples the city has to offer.
And best of all; the ground floor’s Palm Court, where the tea is hosted, caters to all. If you book in advance, you can request a halal version of the Langham Afternoon Tea with Wedgwood, which includes halal-certified beef pastrami. Priced at $70, the experience is split into three ‘courses’ — sandwiches, followed by scones with Cornish clotted cream and strawberry jam, and ending with a selection of pastries and desserts. And all served with tea, of course.

It can be difficult to find spacious hotel rooms in London, but you won’t be disappointed here. We stayed in the ‘smallest’ Superior Room category (from $515 per night). It’s 28 square meters, so there’s really nothing small about it. It comes with a magnificently comfortable bed, as well as 32-inch LCD TV (with Arabic channels, of course), a Nespresso machine, and marble bathroom. There are 10 other room categories, including the glamorous penthouse Sterling Suite (a generous 450 square meters).
While room service is available, we did find it a tad expensive (about $45 for Middle Eastern mezze?) But if you’re thinking of bringing food from another establishment to your room, you won’t be able to do so without paying for the privilege. Which seems a bit much to be honest.


If you want to stay in one day, for $115 you can purchase a Langham Club Lounge pass (free to those in an executive room, junior suite or one-bedroom suite), which grants you access to the hotel’s exclusive lounge, featuring bites created in collaboration with celeb chefs Albert Roux OBE and Michel Roux Jr. There’s also a mini afternoon tea on offer.
The Langham is running festive promotions until the second week of January, and details of those deals and the best rates can be found on the website. There are further fab deals for February onwards too.
Meanwhile, if you’re heading to London for NYE and would like to see out 2018 in style, then a three- or five-course dinner will be available at Palm Court, with jazz entertainment on the side (from $146). Or opt for the French seven-course dinner option at the excellent Roux at the Landau ($375 per person).

Topics: London Travel leisure

Related

0
Travel
Marvelous Mayfair: 48 hours in the exclusive London neighborhood
0
Travel
Tantalizing Tokyo: The unique charms of Japan’s capital city

Taiwan rebuffs China tourist snub with record 2018 arrivals

Updated 31 December 2018
AFP
0

Taiwan rebuffs China tourist snub with record 2018 arrivals

  • Beijing still sees Taiwan as part of its territory to be reunified
  • The 11 millionth visitor, a Japanese doctor, arrived Sunday in what Taiwan’s tourism bureau described as ‘a new landmark’
Updated 31 December 2018
AFP
0
TAIPEI: A record 11 million tourists have visited Taiwan in 2018, the government said Monday, a boon for the island as it courts holidaymakers across Asia to make up for a shortfall from China.
The number of Chinese mainlanders visiting Taiwan has dropped dramatically since the 2016 election of president Tsai Ing-wen who has refused to acknowledge Beijing’s stance that the island is part of “one China.”
Beijing still sees Taiwan as part of its territory to be reunified, despite the two sides being ruled separately since the end of a civil war on the mainland in 1949.
China has cut off official communication with Tsai’s government and stepped up military and diplomatic pressure.
Tour group numbers from the mainland took a nosedive, sparking speculation that Beijing was deliberately turning off the taps to punish Taiwan for electing Tsai.
In response, Tsai’s government went on a charm offensive across Asia, launching advertising campaigns and making it easier for people to visit, particularly from South and Southeast Asia.
That strategy — dubbed the “southbound policy” — has reaped rewards.
The 11 millionth visitor, a Japanese doctor, arrived Sunday in what Taiwan’s tourism bureau described as “a new landmark.”
The island recorded 10.7 million arrivals in 2017 and 10.6 million in 2016.
The government has yet to release a full breakdown in nationalities for 2018.
Japanese and Chinese tourists still make up the bulk of arrivals.
But last year’s data showed the number of Chinese nationals coming to Taiwan had dropped from 4.18 million in 2015 to just 2.73 million in 2017.
Some 2.46 million people from the mainland visited in the first 11 months of 2018, suggesting that decline has continued.
In contrast, arrivals from Southeast Asia rose to 2.1 million in 2017 from 1.4 million in 2015, while Taiwan has also seen increases from across the rest of Asia.
Designed to make the island less economically dependent on Beijing, the “southbound policy” is aimed at ramping up business and cultural exchanges with 16 South and Southeast Asian countries, as well as Australia and New Zealand.
Last week 152 Vietnamese who arrived on group tours went missing with authorities suspecting them of coming to work illegally.
Around 400 tourists have previously gone missing under the program, according to the tourism bureau, although it is not clear how many of them have since been found.

Latest updates

Palestinian court jails US-Palestinian for life for Jerusalem land sale
0
Experience London luxury at The Langham
0
Bahrain’s high court upholds five-year sentence against activist
0
Film Review: ‘Sofia’ — a damsel in distress and a selfish solution
0
Saudi GDP growth speeds up in Q3, non-oil sector still slow
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.