Pakistan International Airlines fires pilots with fake school degrees

National carrier Pakistan International Airlines has been plagued by myriad controversies in recent years and saddled by billions of dollars in debt. (Reuters)
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s national flag carrier has fired 50 staffers including three pilots for holding fake high school degrees, an airline official said Monday, in the latest embarrassing mishap to hit the troubled airline.
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which was considered a global leader in commercial aviation until the 1970s, has been plagued by myriad controversies in recent years and saddled by billions of dollars in debt.
“The airline has dismissed from service its 50 staffers including three pilots for holding fake high school degrees,” PIA’s spokesman Mashood Tajwar said.
He said at least six additional pilots had been fired recently on the same grounds.
The airline has canceled the pilots’ licenses, Tajwar added. He did not specify what the other PIA staff who were sacked did for the airline.
PIA was widely mocked in 2016 for sacrificing a goat next to a turboprop ATR plane to ward off bad luck, weeks after one of its planes crashed killing 47 people in one of Pakistan’s worst air disasters.
Last year it had to apologize after forgetting two corpses due to be transferred to Pakistan from New York.
And in 2013 one of its pilots was jailed in Britain for being drunk before he was due to fly from Leeds to Islamabad with 156 people on board.
PIA employees have also been periodically investigated for drug-smuggling, especially after drugs were seized from a Dubai-bound flight in 2016.

Topics: aviation Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)

Saudi GDP growth speeds up in Q3, non-oil sector still slow

  • The Saudi economy has been hit hard in recent years by low oil prices and state austerity measures to curb a huge budget deficit
  • Growth in the non-oil sector slowed to 2.1 percent from 2.4 percent
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s economy grew in the third quarter at its fastest rate since early 2016, boosted by expansion of the oil sector while non-oil growth stayed sluggish, statistics agency data showed on Monday.
Gross domestic product grew 2.5 percent from a year earlier. That was an acceleration from the second quarter, when GDP rose 1.6 percent, and the fastest since the first quarter of 2016, when the same rate was registered.
The Saudi economy has been hit hard in recent years by low oil prices and state austerity measures to curb a huge budget deficit. In 2017, it shrank for the first time since the global financial crisis nearly a decade earlier.
Monday’s data suggested the recovery from that slump was still tentative. GDP growth picked up largely because of higher oil output. The oil sector expanded 3.7 percent from a year ago in the third quarter, after 1.3 percent in the second.
Growth in the non-oil sector, key for job creation and Saudi Arabia’s effort to diversify its economy, slowed to 2.1 percent from 2.4 percent.
Saudi officials have predicted a gradual acceleration of the non-oil economy next year. Bank lending to the private sector rose 2.3 percent from a year earlier in November, its fastest growth since 2016.
This month Riyadh released a state budget for 2019 that would increase spending by 7 percent from this year’s actual level. Investment spending and bonuses for state employees in the budget could revive the private sector.
But senior officials have refused to rule out further austerity steps next year, including a planned hike in fees for hiring foreign workers and a possible increase in domestic fuel prices. Such steps have weighed heavily on private sector firms.
Meanwhile, global producers agreed early this month to cut oil production in an attempt to prop up prices. Saudi Arabia said it would cut output in January by almost 5 percent from December, which would shrink the oil sector and dampen headline GDP growth.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia GDP Oil

