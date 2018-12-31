You are here

  • Home
  • Iranian security forces clash with students at bus crash protest
﻿

Iranian security forces clash with students at bus crash protest

In recent months, Iran has experienced demonstrations in different cities. (File photo: Reuters)
Updated 31 December 2018
Reuters
0

Iranian security forces clash with students at bus crash protest

  • Rouhani has ordered an investigation into the accident at Tehran’s Azad University that killed 10 students last week
Updated 31 December 2018
Reuters
0

LONDON: Security forces clashed with students in Iran on Monday in the third day of protests over a deadly bus crash, online videos showed, adding to officials’ fears that rising public unrest could threaten national security.
President Hassan Rouhani has ordered an investigation into the accident at Tehran’s Azad University that killed 10 students last week. Students have protested over the aging transport fleet and lack of accountability from the authorities.
A video on Twitter showed students at a campus in Tehran chanting slogans and demanding the resignation of the chairman of the university’s board of trustees, Ali Akbar Velayati, an aide to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the videos.
Tehran’s deputy governor, Abdolazim Rezaie, was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency that the protests were illegal as no permit had been issued for any gathering. He said the police had full control of the streets and no arrests had been made.
In recent months, Iran has experienced demonstrations in different cities as factory workers, teachers, truck drivers and farmers protested against economic hardship and corruption.
Ayatollah Sadeq Larijani, the chief of Iran’s hard-line judiciary, warned on Monday of a possible repeat of the 2009 protests, Iran’s biggest unrest in the last two decades.
“The workers and students have legitimate demands ... but they should be vigilant not to advance the enemies’ goals,” Larijani was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.
US President Donald Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran earlier this year after pulling out of a 2015 nuclear deal, helping to depress the value of the rial and boosting annual inflation fourfold to nearly 40 percent in November.

Topics: Iran bus crash students

French defense minister in Jordan to visit troops fighting Daesh

Updated 49 min 24 sec ago
AFP
0

French defense minister in Jordan to visit troops fighting Daesh

  • Florence Parly is set to meet with Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Al-Razzaz
  • The minister’s last-minute trip to Jordan comes on the heels of Trump’s surprise decision to pull out all 2,000 American troops stationed in Syria
Updated 49 min 24 sec ago
AFP
0

AMMAN: France’s defense minister arrived in Jordan on Monday to visit troops battling the Daesh group, showing Paris’s determination to continue the fight after a shock US decision to withdraw from Syria.
After a stopover in Amman, where Florence Parly is set to meet with Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Al-Razzaz, she is expected to visit the H5 air base from which French fighter jets take off for sorties against the militants.
The minister’s last-minute trip to Jordan comes on the heels of US President Donald Trump’s surprise decision in mid-December to pull out all 2,000 American troops stationed in Syria, saying “we’ve won” against Daesh.
“The impromptu announcement of the US withdrawal from (Syria) caused a lot of questions,” Parly told reporters before landing.
France does not “fully share President Trump’s analysis,” she said, adding the jihadists were “not quite finished.”
“Our priority is to continue until the end.”
After sweeping across swathes of Syria and Iraq in 2014, the militants’ cross-border “caliphate” has been erased by multiple offensives, pushing them back to just a few holdouts in the Syrian desert.
In Syria, Daesh has been rolled back by separate offensives led by the country’s army and an Arab-Kurdish alliance backed by the US-led coalition called the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
The SDF are currently battling to expel the militants from their eastern holdout near Syria’s border with Iraqi.
Without the help of Washington, which carries out 90 percent of the coalition’s strikes on Daesh, the French government has said it will be difficult to finish the militants off for good.
“The United States plays a very important role as leader of the international coalition,” said Parly, adding that it might not be “realistic or effective” to continue without Washington.
The French military has deployed 1,200 soldiers as part of the anti-Daesh efforts, via air operations, artillery, special forces in Syria and training for the Iraqi army.
A ranking French officer said the timeline for the US withdrawal “might not be incompatible” with the capture of the jihadists’ remaining territory, “if it is long enough and the (SDF) advance is fast enough.”
France will also have to deal with the issue of foreign militants, especially Europeans, held by the SDF, now under threat of a looming Turkish offensive to clear Kurdish fighters from its border.
“The US-led coalition has relied heavily on the Kurds as ground operators,” said Parly.
“Their fate is of major concern, and there are other questions about the future of a number of prisoners they are holding.”

Topics: France Jordan Daesh

Latest updates

Media moments that shaped 2018
0
Startup of the Week: Going eco-friendly in your own trendy style
0
King Salman approves steps to improve health care in KSA
0
Pizzi confident of title tilt at Asian Cup after battling Korea draw
0
Tabuk heritage in the spotlight at Janadriyah
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.