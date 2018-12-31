Serena Williams, Roger Federer to face off for the first time at Hopman Cup

LONDON: Tennis legends Roger Federer and Serena Williams will face each other on the court for the first time when Switzerland face the US at the Hopman Cup on Sunday.

They will play in the men’s and women’s singles rubbers before meeting in the mixed doubles alongside partners Belinda Bencic and Frances Tiafoe.

Between them, Federer and Williams — who are both 37 — have won a combined 43 Grand Slam titles, the Swiss maestro with a record 20 and the American powerhouse on 23, and are arguably the best ever.

On the prospect of facing Williams, Federer said: “It is very exciting for both of us and I hope a lot of tennis fans tune in and watch it.

“I admire everything she’s done on and off the court, we are both fierce competitors and we always want to win.

“It is going to be a one-time (thing), probably never again. She is one of the biggest champions in our sport ever — men and women combined — so it is great to be playing against her,” he added.

“I’ve played with some of the greatest doubles players in the world in Martina Navratilova and Martina Hingis, and I’ve also played against some of the best in Venus [Williams] and other great ones in the past. But despite their careers running almost side-by-side, Federer said it would be an “exaggeration” to say he knew Williams well.

And she told reporters: “As a player it’s something that you would dream of playing Roger Federer. It’s only mixed doubles, but still it’s like a dream come true for me.

The match in Perth is expected to be a sellout.

“I really look forward to sharing the stadium with him,” said Williams, who will be chasing a record-equaling 24th major at the Australian Open next month. “It’s going to be special.”

Williams overcame a sluggish start to power past Maria Sakkari in straight-sets at the Hopman Cup on Monday in her first competitive match since melting down in the US Open final.

The 37-year-old was rusty and down an early break but did enough to record a comfortable 7-6 (3), 6-2 victory in one hour and 44 minutes in the women’s singles match.

The result leveled the tie between the United States and Greece, but Williams and playing partner Frances Tiafoe lost the later mixed doubles match in three sets to Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Even though both her ankles were strapped and required medical attention during the change of sets, Williams moved freely and looked sharper as the match wore on.

“It was my first match back. I was making a lot of errors,” Williams said. “It was great to be back out on match day.”

The Hopman Cup comprises two singles and a mixed doubles match between nations in a round-robin format with two groups of four. The winners of each group will contest Saturday’s final.

Federer and partner Belinda Bencic beat Britain’s Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter in their opening round-robin tie, while the USA lost to Greece on Monday despite Williams winning her singles tie.