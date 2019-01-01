Startup of the Week: Going eco-friendly in your own trendy style

The Untitled Project is an eco-friendly clothing line dedicated to offering the most unique and stylish abayas — the loose-fitting, full-lengths robes usually worn by Arab women.

Israa Allaf, a 21-year-old Saudi marketing student, launched the clothing line on Sept. 25, 2018. She also holds a diploma in graphic design. Allaf says she has always been passionate about fashion. She had been planning to start her own business since 2017.

“The Untitled Project is your go-to source for styles influenced by the latest fashions with an added flair. We aim to inspire our customers to be the best version of themselves and to be confident in their own skin — and of course, their outfits. We are dedicated to choosing and handpicking fabrics designed to reflect individuality while maintaining quality and offering below-market prices to our young customers,” Allaf said.

The store sells exclusively through pop-up events. It attends selected events and places and sells limited pieces.

Currently, the store is based in Jeddah but Allaf is planning to go online by the end of 2019 so as to expand its outreach globally.

The Untitled Project uses Italian fabrics usually Italian linens or organic fabrics from Lithuania.

The garments the store offers such as abayas, cardigans, clothes, coats and organic handmade scarfs are all eco-friendly, said Allaf.

“The clothes are also produced in a stable and safe environment with suitable conditions for labor. The brand is A-Z sustainable — the racks, the stand, the boxes, packaging (no plastic) are made of recycled items.”

Allaf carefully designs the garments based on the various styles of individuals.

“Clothes are like people. We are all unique in our own sense of personal style,” she said.

“According to to the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, based on research there are 16 personality types that can be narrowed down to six, so that is exactly what we did but with personal styles,” Allaf added.

She did her research and came up with six styles that harmonize with people’s taste. These styles include trendy, bohemian, classic, sporty, chic, and dramatic.

Allaf explained the reasoned behind the brand’s name. “The Untitled Project will help you send your message, we have no name, no logo. We are Untitled. Here, your style speaks for itself.”

The Untitled Project is also a community of supportive girls all gathered for a cause and purpose, said Allaf.

“We have many activities where both men and women can show their support and be part of The Untitled Project mission. The Untitled Project is more than just an abaya brand, it is a movement and anyone can join our cause.”

The Untitled Project can be found on Instagram (@theuntitledproject.ksa).