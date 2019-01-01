You are here

  • Home
  • Startup of the Week: Going eco-friendly in your own trendy style
﻿

Startup of the Week: Going eco-friendly in your own trendy style

Allaf carefully designs the garments based on the various styles of individuals
Updated 01 January 2019
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
0

Startup of the Week: Going eco-friendly in your own trendy style

  • Allaf carefully designs the garments based on the various styles of individuals
Updated 01 January 2019
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
0

The Untitled Project is an eco-friendly clothing line dedicated to offering the most unique and stylish abayas — the loose-fitting, full-lengths robes usually worn by Arab women.
Israa Allaf, a 21-year-old Saudi marketing student, launched the clothing line on Sept. 25, 2018. She also holds a diploma in graphic design. Allaf says she has always been passionate about fashion. She had been planning to start her own business since 2017.
“The Untitled Project is your go-to source for styles influenced by the latest fashions with an added flair. We aim to inspire our customers to be the best version of themselves and to be confident in their own skin — and of course, their outfits. We are dedicated to choosing and handpicking fabrics designed to reflect individuality while maintaining quality and offering below-market prices to our young customers,” Allaf said.
The store sells exclusively through pop-up events. It attends selected events and places and sells limited pieces.
Currently, the store is based in Jeddah but Allaf is planning to go online by the end of 2019 so as to expand its outreach globally.
The Untitled Project uses Italian fabrics usually Italian linens or organic fabrics from Lithuania.
The garments the store offers such as abayas, cardigans, clothes, coats and organic handmade scarfs are all eco-friendly, said Allaf.
“The clothes are also produced in a stable and safe environment with suitable conditions for labor. The brand is A-Z sustainable — the racks, the stand, the boxes, packaging (no plastic) are made of recycled items.”
Allaf carefully designs the garments based on the various styles of individuals.
“Clothes are like people. We are all unique in our own sense of personal style,” she said.
“According to to the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, based on research there are 16 personality types that can be narrowed down to six, so that is exactly what we did but with personal styles,” Allaf added.
She did her research and came up with six styles that harmonize with people’s taste. These styles include trendy, bohemian, classic, sporty, chic, and dramatic.
Allaf explained the reasoned behind the brand’s name. “The Untitled Project will help you send your message, we have no name, no logo. We are Untitled. Here, your style speaks for itself.”
The Untitled Project is also a community of supportive girls all gathered for a cause and purpose, said Allaf.
“We have many activities where both men and women can show their support and be part of The Untitled Project mission. The Untitled Project is more than just an abaya brand, it is a movement and anyone can join our cause.”
The Untitled Project can be found on Instagram (@theuntitledproject.ksa).

Topics: saudi fashion

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Startup of the Week: Promoting Jeddah as Bride of the Red Sea
0
Fashion
Startup of the Week: Fusion of different world cultures

The Six: Ones to watch in 2019

Ones to watch in 2019. (Shutterstock)
Updated 31 December 2018
Arab News
0

The Six: Ones to watch in 2019

Updated 31 December 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Here are just a few of the change-making talents you should keep an eye on in 2019.

Taleedah Tamer
Teenage Saudi model Taleedah Tamer caused a stir when she made her debut at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris in July, walking the runway for Italian designer Antonio Grimaldi.

Arwa Al-Banawi
The Saudi fashion designer kickstarted endless headlines when, at the end of 2018, Will Smith visited her store in Dubai and she starred in an E! TV reality show.

Rawsan Hallak
You can catch the Jordanian comedian on Netflix’s new show, “Comedians of the World.” She previously told Arab News she is proud to represent hijab-wearing women in comedy.

Marwan Kenzari
He may be the bad guy, but the Tunisian-Dutch actor who plays Jafar in 2019’s live-action “Aladdin” has sparked an international flurry of memes and tweets about his good looks.

Nur Alf
The up-and-coming Jordanian singer-songwriter released a handful of tracks on SoundCloud and is garnering attention with her soulful, raspy-edged, sound.

Maya Reaidy
The Lebanese beauty queen was one of just two Arabs to compete at the 2018 Miss Universe pageant in December. The 22-year-old pharmacy student already has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram and could translate her pageant fame into further success.

 

Topics: fashion comedians

Related

0
Fashion
The Six: Fashion Rewind 2018
0
Art & Culture
The Six: Eyebrow-raising commonly Googled questions about Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

US stocks end dismal, volatile year on a bright note
0
President Tsai Ing-wen: Taiwanese want to maintain self-rule
0
Israel jails Palestinian for Briton’s killing, says is mentally ill
0
North Korea’s Kim says ‘new path’ inevitable if US demands unilateral action
0
King Salman approves steps to improve health care in KSA
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.