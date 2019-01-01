Saudi artists showcase talent in Egypt

JEDDAH: Dr. Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Nami, the cultural attache at the Saudi Embassy in Egypt, on Monday opened the fourth International Oriental Colors Forum for Fine Arts.
In a press statement, the Saudi cultural mission said the forum aims to showcase the works of talent Saudi female artists, exchange ideas and highlight the role of Saudi women at international forums.
Recently, Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh visited Egypt and met top officials including President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
El-Sisi praised Saudi Arabia’s position toward Egypt, which reflects the historic ties and deep-rooted relations between the two countries.
The Egyptian president pointed to the importance of upgrading the communication between the two sides at the parliamentary level.
Al-Asheikh hailed the Egyptian government’s development efforts, especially on the economic front, including infrastructure development and the establishment of large-scale national projects.
