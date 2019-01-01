You are here

  • Home
  • Organization of Islamic Cooperation calls to help drought-hit Afghanistan
﻿

Organization of Islamic Cooperation calls to help drought-hit Afghanistan

This file photo taken on July 19, 2018 shows an Afghan girl (L) carrying empty containers to collect water, as a child looks on, in Sakhi village on the outskirts of Mazar-i-Sharif. (AFP)
Updated 01 January 2019
Arab News
0

Organization of Islamic Cooperation calls to help drought-hit Afghanistan

  • The resolution reiterated the organization’s commitment to providing all forms of support to mitigate the sufferings of the Afghan people
Updated 01 January 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday called on the member states and all relief organizations in the world to extend humanitarian support to Afghanistan on an urgent basis.
Afghanistan has been facing severe drought for the last several months. The drought has left a large population in dire need for food, shelter and other emergency assistance.
The OIC has urged all member states to show solidarity with the Afghan people. The organization’s General Secretariat’s appeal comes within the framework of the resolution on the “Situation of Afghanistan” adopted by the 45th session of the Conference of Foreign Ministers held in Dhaka in May 2018. The resolution reiterated the organization’s commitment to providing all forms of support to mitigate the sufferings of the Afghan people.
In December 2018, the OIC approved aid for four education projects in Uganda, Gambia and Mauritius. The organization also approved six humanitarian assistance projects in Palestine.

Topics: Afghanistan drought Kabul

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Organization of Islamic Cooperation pledges to continue supporting UN
0
Saudi Arabia
Organization of Islamic Cooperation approves aid for four education projects

King Salman approves steps to improve health care in KSA

King Salman bin Abdulaziz chairing a cabinet meeting at Al-Safa palace in the holy Muslim city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia. (AFP)
Updated 01 January 2019
Arab News
0

King Salman approves steps to improve health care in KSA

  • Under new rules, hospitals are not allowed to reject heart-related cases transported by the Saudi Red Crescent provided the health facilities are well-equipped to handle such cases
Updated 01 January 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: King Salman on Monday approved a number of decisions taken by the Saudi Health Council including the establishment of the National Center for Evidence-based Health Practice to improve health care services in the Kingdom. The center will work to consolidate an evidence-based work culture in the Saudi health sector.
The decisions are aimed at improving the quality of health services and raising the standard of the Saudi health sector.
It has been decided to unify codes for lab measurement units across the Kingdom. The executive plan of the program will be implemented in cooperation with all stakeholders to develop an integrated system of rules and regulations. The secretary-general of the Saudi Health Council, Dr. Nahar Al-Azmi, thanked King Salman for approving the decisions of the council. He said the approval reflects King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s keenness to improve the quality of life of the people of Saudi Arabia.
Dr. Al-Azmi also thanked Saudi Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, who is also president of the council, and other council members for their support and encouragement.
Under new rules, hospitals are not allowed to reject heart-related cases transported by the Saudi Red Crescent provided the health facilities are well-equipped to handle such cases.
Dr. Al-Azmi said regarding oncology services in the Kingdom, specialized hospitals and medical cities have been directed to activate a hub-and-spoke cooperation program. He said it will be implemented in two phases: In the first phase, oncology units in Arar, Madinah and Asir regions will be linked to specialized hospitals, and in the second phase, specialized hospitals will provide other health facilities — with the most referrals — with studies and relevant work plans.
The health council is also planning to implement a unified referral system to all services’ providers, whether governmental or nongovernmental bodies, to benefit from the referral program (Ihalati). The council will reportedly work on developing the system to meet the needs of these services.
It will also publish an index covering all services’ providers, to show the waiting time to accept the cases and the waiting time to provide medical advice on tumor cases.
The council will activate through the national center, the National Oncology Registry, publish the results regularly, and unify the protocols of treatment across the Kingdom.
The Saudi Health Council will also develop a mechanism to control the acquisition of radiotherapy and cyclotron machines, to ensure the process is done in accordance with the needs and standards of each region.
The National Center for Health Information will also set up an interactive platform for the Saudi Oncology Registry for researchers and will introduce training programs in oncology under the supervision of the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCHS).
The Council of Cooperative Health Insurance will also conduct a study on insurance controls to include oncology treatments.

Topics: saudi health and care Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Business & Economy
Two Saudi healthcare firms plan IPOs as demand booms
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health ministry takes steps to enhance health care

Latest updates

Explosive new year? US military apologizes for tweet about dropping bombs
0
US stocks end dismal, volatile year on a bright note
0
President Tsai Ing-wen: Taiwanese want to maintain self-rule
0
Israel jails Palestinian for Briton’s killing, says is mentally ill
0
North Korea’s Kim says ‘new path’ inevitable if US demands unilateral action
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.