Organization of Islamic Cooperation calls to help drought-hit Afghanistan

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday called on the member states and all relief organizations in the world to extend humanitarian support to Afghanistan on an urgent basis.
Afghanistan has been facing severe drought for the last several months. The drought has left a large population in dire need for food, shelter and other emergency assistance.
The OIC has urged all member states to show solidarity with the Afghan people. The organization’s General Secretariat’s appeal comes within the framework of the resolution on the “Situation of Afghanistan” adopted by the 45th session of the Conference of Foreign Ministers held in Dhaka in May 2018. The resolution reiterated the organization’s commitment to providing all forms of support to mitigate the sufferings of the Afghan people.
In December 2018, the OIC approved aid for four education projects in Uganda, Gambia and Mauritius. The organization also approved six humanitarian assistance projects in Palestine.
